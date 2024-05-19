'Not Easy To Give Direct Challenge To PM

New Delhi: Reacting to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal holding a protest at the BJP headquarters over the arrest of Bibhav Kumar in the Swati Maliwal alleged assault case on Sunday, Congress leader Salman Khurshid said it is not easy to give a direct challenge to the Prime Minister.

"It is not easy to give a direct challenge to a Prime Minister and he (Arvind Kejriwal) is doing that. The thoughts and emotions that are in his and his party workers' minds, common people have the same thoughts and emotions. He will get support from many people. It is now interesting to see how PM Modi will react to this," Khurshid told ANI.

#WATCH | On Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Congress leader Salman Khurshid says, " It is not easy to give a direct challenge to a sitting Prime Minister and he (Arvind Kejriwal) is doing that. The thoughts and emotions that are in his and his party workers' minds, common people have… pic.twitter.com/jYrlo0nlxX — ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2024

Meanwhile, security has been tightened outside BJP headquarters in Delhi in view of the protest by Aam Aadmi Party leaders and workers here.

Delhi Police Issues Advisory

Delhi Traffic Police has also issued an advisory in the wake of the AAP protest, informing that traffic will remain heavy at DDU Marg, IP Marg, Minto Road, and Vikas Marg. It also said that DDU Marg may remain closed for traffic movement between 11.00 am to 2.00 pm and urged commuters to avoid these roads.

Earlier, CM Kejriwal on Saturday challenged the PM Modi government and said that AAP leaders, along with him, would go to the BJP headquarters Sunday to protest the arrest of Bibhav Kumar in the Swati Maliwal alleged assault case.

#WATCH | Delhi CM and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal arrives at the party office in Delhi



AAP to hold a protest outside BJP HQ today against the arrest of its party leaders. pic.twitter.com/vnk9RPb49Q — ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2024

Arvind Kejriwal On Bibhav Kumar's Arrest

After Kejriwal's former aide, Bibhav Kumar was detained by the Delhi Police in the assault case of AAP MP Swati Maliwal, Kejriwal said that Prime Minister Modi is playing 'Jail ka Khel' with the Aam Aadmi Party.

"You can see how they (BJP) are after AAP. One after another, they are putting AAP leaders behind bars. They put me, Manish Sisodia, Satyendra Jain, and Sanjay Singh behind bars. Today they put my PA in jail. Now they are saying they will put Raghav Chadha, Atishi, and Saurabh Bharadwaj in jail. Maybe our fault is that we built schools and mohalla clinics, we provided free electricity, but they are unable to do it. I would like to tell the Prime Minister - you are playing this 'jail ka khel'. Tomorrow, I am coming to the BJP headquarters with all my top leaders, MLAs, and MPs at 12 pm. You can put in jail whoever you want," Arvind Kejriwal said.

प्रधानमंत्री जी, ये एक-एक करके क्या आप हम लोगों को गिरफ़्तार कर रहे हैं? एक साथ सभी को गिरफ़्तार कर लीजिए - CM @ArvindKejriwal l LIVE https://t.co/0LIUQdK9PZ — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) May 18, 2024

Bibhav Kumar was arrested by the Delhi Police on Saturday and was later sent to five-day police custody by the Tis Hazari Court. Notably, the Vigilance Department had last month terminated the service of Bibhav Kumar, personal assistant (PA) to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, over a pending criminal case.