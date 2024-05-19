Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal To Lead AAP Leaders Protest At BJP HQ Today, Challenges PM Modi Saying, 'Jail Whoever You Want'; Watch

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal |

Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal, the AAP chief, plans to lead a protest by senior party leaders at the BJP headquarters in Delhi on Sunday, accusing the BJP of systematically targeting and arresting AAP leaders. In a video message, Kejriwal announced that he would march to the BJP headquarters with senior leaders, MLAs, and MPs, challenging the BJP to arrest them all at once. He criticised the BJP for arresting his party members one by one, a tactic he claims aims to dismantle AAP.

Protest Amid Swati Maliwal Assault Controversy

Kejriwal mentioned that his party's Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha, along with Delhi Ministers Saurabh Bhardwaj and Atishi, are also being targeted by the BJP. The protest call followed the arrest of his personal secretary, Bibhav Kumar, in connection with an assault case involving Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal. Maliwal accused Kumar of assaulting her at the Chief Minister's residence, claiming he had physically attacked her, causing injuries to her.

प्रधानमंत्री जी, ये एक-एक करके क्या आप हम लोगों को गिरफ़्तार कर रहे हैं? एक साथ सभी को गिरफ़्तार कर लीजिए - CM @ArvindKejriwal l LIVE https://t.co/0LIUQdK9PZ — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) May 18, 2024

Kumar was arrested and sent to five-day police custody, escalating tensions between the AAP and BJP. The incident has sparked a political storm, with both parties trading accusations regarding the treatment of women. The AAP has claimed that Maliwal was coerced by the BJP into participating in a conspiracy against Kejriwal. To counter the allegations, AAP released CCTV footage showing Maliwal leaving the Chief Minister's residence, escorted by security personnel.

The BJP, on the other hand, has accused AAP of circulating edited videos to damage Maliwal's reputation. Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva stated that Kumar's arrest would reveal further details about AAP's internal politics. The AAP has consistently accused the BJP-led central government of targeting its leaders, with Kumar's arrest being the latest example.

AAP Leaders Facing Action In Liquor Policy Case

Kejriwal himself is out on bail in the liquor policy case, with his bail extended until June 1. Other AAP leaders, such as former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain, still remain in jail. Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh was released last month after spending over six months in jail related to the same case.