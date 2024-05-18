'Swati Maliwal Exposed': AAP Releases CCTV Video Showing Rajya Sabha MP Escorted Out Of CM Residence On May 13

A day after Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal recorded her statement on the assault by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's PA, Bibhav Kumar, the party on Saturday released CCTV footage showing Maliwal being escorted out by security staff from the CM's residence.

Sharing the video on X, the official handle of AAP wrote, "This video exposes the truth behind Swati Maliwal's allegations."

The video shared by AAP shows Swati Maliwal being escorted out of CM Kejriwal's house in an appropriate manner. In the video, she is neither seen limping, nor are her clothes torn, nor is there any injury on her head.

Notably, on Friday, when former DWC chief Swati Maliwal reached Tis Hazari Court to record her statement in the alleged assault case against Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar, she was seen limping as she got out of her car and walked into the court.

STORY | Swati Maliwal goes to Tiz Hazari court to record statement before magistrate in assault case



READ: https://t.co/XsyBopHJvf



VIDEO:



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/dv5TRARJn4) pic.twitter.com/JP2sNCm10s — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 17, 2024

Later in the day, she was taken to the Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's to recreate what happened with her here on 13th May, as per reports.

Meanwhile, a video of emerged on internet, showing an alleged heated argument between AAP's Rajya Sabha MP and the security staff at the CM residence. A video clip shared by IANS on X shows scenes from the official CM residence in Delhi's Civil Lines where the guards are seen pleading Maliwal for leaving the premises.

In her response, she can be allegedly heard saying, "Teri bhi naukri khaaungi... ye ganja saala"

Swati Maliwal face of BJP conspiracy: AAP

After the content of FIR copy was widely covered by Media, AAP in a press conference alleged that Maliwal reached Delhi CM's residence on May 13 as part of BJP's conspiracy and said that the viral video shows how Swati Maliwal warned and threatened police officials at CM's residence. AAP called all allegations by Maliwal as false.

Talking to ANI, on Friday, AAP National Spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar said, "The BJP has been trying to trap Arvind Kejriwal in one or the other conspiracy. The BJP has become nervous after the Supreme Court granted bail to CM Kejriwal. This time Swati Maliwal is the face of their dirty politics. BJP sent her to CM's residence... The video clearly shows that Swati Maliwal is misbehaving with Bibhav Kumar and CM security staff... Why did she not give an MLC or a written complaint that day?... The BJP is going to lose the elections this time..."

'Bibhav slapped me and hit me in the stomach,' alleges Maliwal in FIR

Yesterday, Maliwal made explosive allegations agains Kejriwal's personal assistant Bibhav Kumar in an FIR filed with the Delhi Police on Thursday.

The FIR was registered under IPC sections including 354, 506, 509, and 323, among others, for offences including assault or use of criminal force with intent to outrage a woman's modesty, criminal intimidation, gestures or acts intended to insult and physical assault.

According to reports, Swati Maliwal in her complaint to Delhi police has stated that Kejriwal's aide Bibhav pounced on her, and pulled her shirt.

She alleged that Bibhav hit her on stomach and slapped her 7-8 times.