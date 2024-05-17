'I Told Him I'm Having My Periods, Please Let Me Go': Full Text Of Swati Maliwal's Allegations In FIR Against CM Kejriwal's Aide Bibhav Kumar

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal reaches Delhi's Tis Hazari Court to record her statement on the assault by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwals PA Bibhav Kumar, in New Delhi, Friday, May 17, 2024. | PTI

Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP and former Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal made explosive allegations against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's personal assistant Bibhav Kumar in an FIR filed with the Delhi Police on Thursday. The FIR was registered under IPC sections including 354, 506, 509, and 323, among others, for offences including assault or use of criminal force with intent to outrage a woman's modesty, criminal intimidation, gestures or acts intended to insult and physical assault.

Maliwal alleged that Kumar barged into a room where she was waiting to meet Kejriwal at his residence in Civil Lines on May 13. Without provocation, he started abusing and assaulting her, according her FIR. At one point, she pleaded Kumar to stop because she was on periods, however, he continued to hit her, the FIR stated.

Read the full text of Maliwal's FIR below:

"To, DCP North, Delhi police Sir, On 13th May 2024, at around 9 am, I had visited the residence of Mr Arvind Kejriwal, Chief Minister of Delhi at 6, Flag staff Raod, Civil lines, Delhi.

On reaching, I went inside the camp office and called CM's PS Bibhav kumar but I could not get through. I then sent a message on his mobile number (through WhatsApp). However, there was no response. I then went inside the residential area through the main door of the CM house as I have always done in the past year, since Bibhav Kumar was not present at the CM house.

I entered the residence area and informed the staff present there to tell the CM that I am here to meet him. I was informed that he was present in the house and I was told to wait in the drawing room. I went in the drawing room and sat on the sofa and was waiting for the CM to meet me. A staff came and told me that CM is coming to meet me and I was asked to wait. Suddenly, the PS of CM, Bibhav Kumar barged into the room. He started screaming at me without any provocation and even started abusing me.

I was stunned by this sudden misbehavior and I reacted by telling him to stop talking to me like this and to call the CM. He kept saying " तू कैसे हमारी बात नहीं मानेगी ? कैसे नहीं मानेगी ? साली तेरी औकात क्या है कि हमको न कर दे। समझती क्या है खुद को नीच औरत। तुझे तो हम सबक सिखायेंगे | (How can you not listen to us? How can she not agree? (Saa*i, what is your status to not let us do this? What does a despicable woman think of herself? We will teach you a lesson.) While saying these words, he came and stood right in front of me. Without any provocation whatsoever on my side, he started slapping me with his full force. He slapped me 7-8 times at least while I continued screaming.

I felt absolutely numb and shocked and was screaming for help over and over again. In order to protect myself, I pushed him away with my legs. At that time, he pounced on me, brutally dragged me and deliberately pulled my shirt up. My shirt buttons opened and shirt flew up. I landed on the floor while hitting my head on the center table. I was constantly screaming for help but no one came. After that, Bibhav Kumar did not relent and attacked me by kicking me repeatedly in my chest, stomach and pelvis area with his legs.

I was in extreme pain and kept telling him to stop. My shirt was coming up but he still continued to assault me. I repeatedly told him that I am having my periods and that he should please let go of me as I am in unbearable pain. However, he attacked me with full force again and again. I somehow managed to get free. I then sat on then sofa of the drawing room and gathered my spectacles that had fallen on the ground during the assault.

I was in a terrible state of shock at this unprovoked attack. I was deeply traumatised and called the 112 number and reported the crime against me. Bibhav threatened me and said "कर ले जो तुझे करना है। तू हमारा कुछ नहीं बिगाड़ सकती। तेरी हड्डी पसली तुड़वा देंगे और ऐसी जगह गाड़ेंगे किसी को पता भी नहीं चलेगा। (Do whatever you want to do. You can't harm us in any way. We will break your bones and bury you in such a place that no one will ever find out.)"

Then when he realized that had called the 112 number he went out of the room. Again, Bibhav came back with the security personnel working at the main gate of the CM camp offices. They came and asked me to leave at the behest of Bibhav. I kept telling them that I was brutally beaten up and they should look at my condition and wait until the PCR police comes. However, they asked me to leave the premises. I was taken outside the CM residence and I sat briefly on the floor outside his house as I was in deep pain.

The PCR police came but I was completely dazed and left he place by walking towards my previous residence in Civil Lines. I was crying and somehow managed to reach my earlier residence. I sat on the ground there for sometime and some police personnel who had accompanied me from the CM house called me an auto on my request. I sat in it and started going towards my house as I was in terrible pain and was totally traumatised and shattered.

Somehow I mustered the strength as asked the auto to head back and went to PS Civil Lines to report the matter. I reached there and sat in the SHO room where I was crying and informed the SHO about the incident. I was in terrible pain and was having severe cramps. I also started receiving lot of calls from media on my mobile. Due to extreme trauma, pain and not wanting to politicize the incident, I left the Police Station without filing a written complaint.

My head was splitting in pain and my arms legs and abdomen were aching terribly due to the assault. The past days since the incident have been extremely painful for me. It is one of the most difficult times of my life. The pain, trauma and harassment has been mind numbing. My head and neck has been hurting constantly since the attack.

My arms are very sore and my abdomen is also paining. I am also having difficulty in walking. My situation is exacerbated by the fact that having worked all my life for women issues and having helped lacs of women get justice, I ended up being brutally beaten by a person whom I know since long. I am deeply disturbed by this incident and am distraught that someone could display such goonda behavior. I feel totally shattered. It has taken me 3 days to gather myself and report the matter through a written complaint. I request you to kindly take strongest possible action in the matter. I am shocked that this brutal attack happened to me completely unprovoked at CM residence."