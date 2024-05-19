South Delhi Lok Sabha Constituency: Schedule, Key Fights & Previous Poll Results

Formed in 1966, South Delhi Lok Sabha constituency is an essential political field in the Indian capital. Known for its substantial impact in Indian politics, the constituency has varied demographic and has seen vibrant political shifts throughout the years.

South Delhi Lok Sabha constituency history

The literacy rate in the constituency stands at 76.46 per cent. It makes up of Bijwasan, Palam, Mehrauli, Chhatarpur, Deoli, Ambedkar Nagar, Sangam Vihar, Kalkaji, Tughlakabad and also Badarpur assemblies.

Originally a stronghold of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), South Delhi transitioned to the Indian National Congress (INC) after the 2009 delimitation. Nevertheless, considering that 2014 the constituency has actually been stood for by BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri who has managed to keep his seat via consequent political elections.

Voter turnout and previous election results

In the 2019 general assembly elections, South Delhi witnessed a voter turnout of 58.68 per cent. BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri emerged victorious with with 6,87,014 ballots beating Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Raghav Chadha, who gathered 3,19,971 votes. This resulted in a victory margin of 3,67,043 votes for Bidhuri.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Ramesh Bidhuri won the seat with 497,980 votes which was 45.15 per cent of the overall ballots. The runner-up was AAP's Colonel Devinder Sehrawat, who obtained 390,980 ballots or 35.45 per cent ballot share. Ramesh Bidhuri won by a margin of 107,000 votes over Colonel Devinder Sehrawat.

2024 Lok Sabha elections

As the voting day nears for Delhiites, the political situation in South Delhi is heating up. The key candidates in this political election consist of Sahiram Pehelwan from AAP and Ramvir Singh Bidhuri from the BJP. Both parties are preparing for a fiercely contested battle.

South Delhi will vote on May 25 and the results for all 543 Lok Sabha constituencies will be announced on June 4.