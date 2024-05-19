Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Varanasi Buddhist Monks Call PM Modi 'Patron' For Developing Places Linked To Lord Buddha

Varanasi: Buddhist monks in Varanasi gave their blessings to PM Modi and praised him, calling him a "Buddhist patron."

Varanasi is the parliamentary constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He is running for the same seat for a third consecutive term. Varanasi will vote on June 1, the seventh and last phase of the Lok Sabha elections.

A Buddhist monk speaking to ANI said that PM made "unprecedented" developmental works in places linked to Lord Buddha's life.

"Whole of the Buddhist society believes that PM Modi is a Buddhist patron. In the last 10 years, as a Buddhist patron, he has made unprecedented developments in places linked to Lord Buddha, like Bodh Gaya, Kushinagar, Sarnath, Kaushambi, Rajgir and Vaishali. He made roads, railway stations and airports; earlier developments like this never happened. That is why people from all corners of the world are coming here for pilgrimage and to bless PM Modi," said the Buddhist monk while speaking to ANI.

#WATCH Varanasi, UP: Buddhist monks give their blessings to PM Narendra Modi.

A Buddhist monk says, "... PM Modi is a Buddhist patron. In the last 10 years, Buddhism has made unprecedented development in India... That is why people from all corners of the world are coming here… pic.twitter.com/JbsGoAstRl — ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2024

Buddhist Monks Pray For PM Modi's Health & Long Life

Buddhist monks also offered prayers for Prime Minister's health and long life.

"He is giving respect to every caste, community and religion. That's why we believe that such a leader has come after 1000 years and ruling with the concept of four novel truths. Therefore, we appreciate on behalf of World Buddhist Community and all Buddhist temples and monasteries his novel works and we pray for him to live long over 100 years," the Buddhist monk added.

Earlier, Buddhist community leaders voiced support in favour of PM Modi after the remark made by Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge regarding PM Modi's "faith" in Buddhism.

Venerable Bhikkhu Sanghasena, founder and president of Mahabodhi International Meditation Centre, expressed his gratitude to the Prime Minister for what worked for the Buddhist people in India and said that no other government have supported the Buddhist cause in India.

"I want to express my sincere gratitude to PM Narendra Modi in my capacity for what he has done for the Buddhist people in India. I don't remember how many PMs and governments, earlier supported the Buddhist cause in India. PM Modi has done a lot for Buddhism," he said.

"He has laid the foundation stone of the International Buddhist Centre in Lumbini and has given us a special flight to take Buddha relics to different countries like Thailand. Wherever he goes, he talks about Buddhism. In the United Nations, he said, 'Bharat ne duniya ko Buddha diya hai, yuddh nahi (India has given the world Buddha, not war)', "Sanghasena added.