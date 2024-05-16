Varanasi Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Election Commision Cancels Comedian Shyam Rangeela's Nomination

The nomination of comedian Shyam Rangeela from Varanasi Lok Sabha seat has been cancelled. He himself has given this information through social media platform X after the scrutiny process on Wednesday.

"It was decided that I would not be allowed to contest from Varanasi, now it has become clear. My heart is definitely broken, but my courage is not broken. Thank you all for your support. It is a request to the media and well-wishers, please do not call now, whatever information is available, I will keep giving it here. “Maybe I don't feel like talking for a while,” said Rangeela on X.

Rangeela told media that his nomination has been rejected due to not administering the oath. He claimed that not only he but many other candidates who filed nomination on the last day were not allowed to administer the oath and their nominations have been cancelled.

On May 14, the last day of nomination for the last phase of Lok Sabha elections, 27 people including Prime Minister Narendra Modi had filed nominations. Among these 27 people, the name of Rajasthan's comedian Shyam Rangeela was also included as an independent candidate.

Rangeela had announced to contest the election against PM Modi claiming that he is going to give a new option to the people of Varanasi to vote. 'This time in the Lok Sabha elections, some candidates are withdrawing their nominations at the last moment. It happened in Surat and Indore. In such a situation, I will not let democracy come in danger. People have the right to vote and names of candidates should be there in EVMs,' Rangeela had said in his post on X.