MP: Cylinder Blast Rocks Scrapyard In Jabalpur, Tremors Felt Around 5Km Radius (WATCH)

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A powerful explosion rocked a scrapyard near the Khajri Khiriya Bypass in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, causing widespread panic and damage to the surrounding area.

The reason behind this massive fire is said to be a gas cylinder explosion. The gas cylinder was kept near a welding site, and it is speculated that because of the sparks from the weld, the gas cylinder exploded.

VIDEO | Gas Cylinder Blasts At A Junkyard In Khajri Khiriya Bypass Road In Jabalpur, Tremors Felt Around 5km Radius — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) April 25, 2024

Fortunately, No injuries reported

Eyewitnesses reported that the force of the explosion was so intense that it caused the roof of the scrapyard to be blown off, scattering debris over a radius of five kilometres and sending tremors that resembled an earthquake through the vicinity. The staff escaped on time and averted a major accident.

The scrapyard, identified as belonging to Shamim Haji, was located in close proximity to the Khajri Khiriya Bypass, attracting immediate attention from local authorities. A team from the Adhartal Police Station, led by Thana Prabhari Vijay Kumar Vishwakarma, swiftly responded to the incident.

Confirming the incident, Thana Prabhari Vijay Kumar Vishwakarma stated that an investigation into the cause of the explosion had been initiated. The exact nature of the explosion and the extent of the damage caused are currently under assessment.

Further updates on the situation are awaited as authorities continue their investigation into the incident.