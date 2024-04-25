MP Board Results 2024: Samaritans School Class 10,12 Students Pass With Flying Colours, Log 100% Pass Percentage

Representational Image

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): The MP Board of Secondary Education on Wednesday released the results of the Class 10 and 12 board exams. Like every other year, the students at the Samaritans school in Makhan Nagar and Jumerati of Narmadapuram brought laurels to the school by logging a pass percentage of 100%. Dhanshree Gohiya, a student of Class 12 at the Jumerati branch of the school secured a percentage of 95.8% to emerge as the topper in the district.

Similarly, Avni Gohiya from the school, who took the Class 10 exam, ended up securing 96.8% marks to emerge as the district topper. In the Makhan Nagar branch of the school, Class 12 Science student, Vaidehi Verma stood first with 95.2% marks. Nancy Chouhan from the Biology stream took the top spot with 91.4% marks. Samriddhi Jain outperformed all the other students in the commerce stream with 92.6% marks.

Both district toppers real sisters

Both the Class 10, as well as the Class 12 girls, who claimed the top spot across the district after the declaration of the MP board exam results 2024, are real sisters. Dhanshree Gohiya, the Class 12 student from Samaritans school located in Jumerati achieved 95.8% marks, while her sister Avni Gohiya, a class 10 student from the same school, also followed her foot-steps to stand first in Class 10 exams with a percentage of 96.8%.

In an interview with Free Press, both the sisters said that they want to become IAS officers and serve the country. They attributed their success to their parents’ support, as well as the support from the school administration. Both the sisters have begun preparing for the Civil services exam at this tender age itself.

Shivpuri girl bags 4th position in state in MP Board intermediate exams

Shivpuri: Rani Yadav, a class 12 student from Shivpuri, bagged the fourth position across the state with Agriculture as her subject, after the MP Board Class 12 exam results were announced on Wednesday. Yadav is a resident of Karmajkalan village of Shivpuri, and took the exam from the government excellence school in Shivpuri. Yadav told the media that her parents are farmers, thus, she gained interest in the agriculture stream. She scored 471 marks out of 500 in the exams.