Shocking! UPSC Aspirant Duped, Raped On Pretext Of Pooja To Clear Exam | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A BTech student was allegedly raped on pretext of getting her selected in the UPSC exam ‘if she offers herself’, the Piplani police said here on Saturday. Police station in-charge Anurag Lal told Free Press that the 21-year-old woman said she was raped and her jewellery and her family’s jewellery had been taken by one Abhishek Jaat. The woman said she came in contact with Abhishek on social media and became friends.

In 2020, she was a BTech student and was also preparing for the UPSC exam. Abhishek told her that he knows one Guruji who can bless her for her success. One day, he connected the call with the Guruji and they both had discussions on the exam matter. The Guruji asked to perform a special pooja to get the woman her target and asked to bring gold jewellery. The Guruji and the woman never met due to the Covid pandemic lockdown, however, Abhishek was the middleman.

The student gave her jewellery to Abhishek so that he can deliver it to Guruji, after sometime Guriji demanded more jewellery, because the pot in which the pooja was to be performed was not filled up to the brim. The woman took the jewellery of her family members and gave it to Abhishek. One day, the Guruji told the woman that she had ‘to offer herself’ to perform the last phase of the pooja to get the desired result.

The woman agreed and they both went to a hotel in Indrapuri, where the accused made physical relations with her. Later, the accused started ignoring her call. Recently, the family members searched for their jewellery and could not find it, so they mounted pressure on the woman. She narrated her ordeal with the family members and they approached the police to register the case. The police have registered the case under section 376,420 and 34 of IPC and have started the investigations.