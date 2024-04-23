MP Board Results 2024: 90.9% Students Pass Class 5 Exam; 87.7% Clear Class 8 Exam; Check Result Here

Representative Image | PTI

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh Board announced results for classes 5 and 8 on Tuesday. 90.97% of students have passed the class 5 exam, while 87.7% have cleared the class 8 exam.

91.53% of students from government schools passed the 5th-grade exam, while 90.18% of students from private schools cleared the exam.

Similarly, 86.22% of students from government schools passed the 8th-grade exam, and 90.60% of students from private schools cleared the exam.

During a media briefing, director of Rajya Shiksha Kendra S. Dhanaraju said over 1.23 million children participated in the 5th-grade examination, of which 48.3% were girls and 51.7% were boys. Similarly, more than 1.1 million students appeared for the 8th grade exam, including 48.4% of girls and 51.6% of boys.

This year, students from rural areas outperformed urban students.

Re-exams will be conducted in the last week of May and conclude in the first week of June.

Students can check their results by visiting the official website: https://www.rskmp.in/BoardExam/Result24/StudentResult.aspx.

Best performers in the class 5 category

Narsinghpur, Anuppur, Dindori, Mandla, Chhindwara, Alirajpur, Jhabua, Sehore, Shahdol, and Burhanpur.

Top performers in the class 8 category

Chhindwara, Narsinghpur, Alirajpur, Sehore, Burhanpur, Anuppur, Barwani, Dindori, and Jhabua.

