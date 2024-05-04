Madhya Pradesh: 'Arms Licence Cases Should Worked Out On Priority,' Orders Narmadapuram Collector |

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): Collector Sonia Meena has directed the officials to take action on each letter issued by the government and upload all the information on the portal. The collector issued the directive at a meeting with the clerical staff at the collectorate on Friday. Most of the times letters marked by the officials are neither pursued nor are reminders sent to the departments where the letters are posted, the collector said.

Therefore, if a letter is marked to a department, and if its reply is not received from there, reminders should be sent to the wing concerned, she said. The employees should also inform their in-charges about it, she said, adding that the employees should also inform their in-charges if there is no reply to the reminders.

The employees also were told to make guide files of their branches. She said that the records of arms licence cases should be maintained in a better way, and the employee associated with additional collector should inform him about it. She also reviewed the arms licence cases related. Meena also reviewed the cases related to renewal of gun licences.

She was informed that because of the Model Code of Conduct, new gun licence cases could not be worked out, and those received before the enforcement of the MCC were uploaded on the portal. Several gun licence cases, which were due till March 31, should be worked out on priority once the MCC is lifted, she said, adding that arms licence cases should not be kept pending.

She was informed that a few cases of appointment on compassionate ground are pending, and the departments concerned have to take action. Collector said that she would review the progress of appointments on compassionate ground, but any letter relating to it should not be kept pending. Nor should any post lie vacant for a long time, she added. She also took feedback on the training workshop of Patwaris. Additional collector DK Singh, SDM Narmadapuram Neeta Kori, deputy collector Babita Rathore and other officials were present at the meeting.