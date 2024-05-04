"Congress Has Habit Of Using And Throwing Away": Jyotiraditya Scindia

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Lambasting PCC Chief Jitu Patwari for his "derogatory" remark against a Dalit woman BJP leader, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said on Friday that the Congress doesn't respect women and has a habit of "using and throwing away." Recently, Patwari allegedly made objectionable remarks against former Congress MLA Imarti Devi, using wordplay with the term 'imarti', a popular sweet. Notably, she had joined the BJP along with Scindia in March 2020.

Scindia told ANI that the remarks by Jitu Patwari reflect Congress' real thinking towards women.

#WATCH | Guna, Madhya Pradesh: On Jitu Patwari's statement against BJP leader Imarti Devi, Union Minister and BJP candidate from Guna Lok Sabha seat, Jyotiraditya Scindia says, "Apologising won't help now. Your thoughts have come out now. Using such cheap words for a woman, who… pic.twitter.com/jaHrpHClA9 — ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2024

"I had never dreamed that Jitu Patwari and Congress could use such despicable words. Such words should not be used for any woman. This reflects what Congress's real thinking is towards women. They have the habit of using and throwing away, be it a worker, a tribal, a Dalit, or a woman," he said.

Sharpening his attacks on Congress, the BJP candidate from Guna said that Congress always claimed their win but when the results came, it was a different picture.

"Congress always claims. They had said that this time, they will form the government in MP. What happened was that the public gave its clear vote and the BJP came with majority. On June 4, BJP will win all 29 seats in Madhya Pradesh under the leadership of PM Modi," Scindia added.

He also termed the opposition's INDIA block a 'Thagbandhan'.

"Their (INDIA bloc) thinking is to take India 100 years back. My request is that we have to build the future of the country. Everyone's vote is valuable for the development of India," he added.

Further, speaking on Rahul Gandhi's candidature from Raebareli, the Union Minister said that if you are contesting from somewhere other than your traditional seat, then it raises questions in people's minds.

"I had also lost the election but this time also I am fighting from Guna," he said.

Notably, Scindia had won as a Congress candidate in four elections from Guna before losing to BJP's Krishnapal Singh Yadav in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls by 1.25 lakh votes.

Scindia also asserted that it has always been his endeavour to fulfil whatever demands the public has.

"The by-pass of Guna, which was pending for years, I completed it in 16 months. The condition of our highway was very bad...Today, all the trains of the country stop at Guna station. My voters are my family," he added.

Meanwhile, the Congress party has fielded Rao Yadavendra Singh against Scindia from Guna.

The Guna Lok Sabha constituency in Madhya Pradesh has long been synonymous with the Scindia family's political dominance. It is regarded as their stronghold, second only to Gwalior, and has been represented by prominent Scindia family members over the years.

Guna will go to the polls in the third phase on May 7, along with eight other parliamentary seats in the state.