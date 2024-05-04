MP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Women Take Out Bike Rally, Appeal To People To Cast Votes | FP Photo

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): More than 500 women took out a vehicle rally in the city on Saturday, appealing to citizens to cast votes without fail on Tuesday (May 7). The Sagar Lok Sabha constituency is going to polls on Tuesday when the third phase of the Lok Sabha election is going to be held across the country. Those who took part in the rally raised the slogan –Hum Sabhi Ka Ek Hi Sandesh, May 7 Din Vishesh (Our message is May 7 is a special day).

The procession passed through different thoroughfares in the city, and the residents not only welcomed it but also showered flower petals on those who took part in it.

The rally was taken out under the Systematic Voter’s Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) of the Election Commission. The procession began from the premises of Dr Harisingh Gour University. Inspector general of police Pramod Verma, DIG Sunil Jain, collector and district electoral officer Deepak Arya and other officials were present on the occasion.

The procession then passed through the medical college corridor and concluded at Teen Batti. As women play a major role in any election, they have been advised to encourage their family members to cast votes. Many countries in the world deprived women of right to vote, but India gave right to universal suffrage to men and women just after independence.

At the beginning of the rally, women administered an oath to many people to cast votes. They then lined up their bikes the way the letters SVEEP stand. Those who took part in the rally were from Women and Child Welfare Department, Health Department, Higher Education Department and School Education Department. The employees of urban livelihood mission and the policemen were also present in the rally.