MP Shocker: Class 10 Girl Ends Life After Failing In Board Exams; Asks For Parents' Forgiveness In Suicide Note

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A class 10 student ended her life after she failed board exams in the Gwalior district of Madhya Pradesh. The incident occurred on Wednesday night, some hours after the MP Board declared class 10 and 12 board results.

According to information, the case pertains to the Gol Pahadiya area under the Janak Ganj police station jurisdiction in Gwalior. The incident came to light on Thursday when the student did not come out of her room till late morning, prompting her family to check on her. They found her hanging from the ceiling inside her room.

The deceased, identified as Muskan Rajak, had recently received her exam results, which revealed her failure. Distressed by the outcome, she quietly retreated to her room, where she also ate her dinner with a heavy heart.

In the morning, when she did not emerge from her room, her mother, Sunita, went to check on her, and to her shock, her daughter was hanging from the ceiling, lifeless.

Upon discovering the incident, other family members informed the police.

Shortly, the police arrived, and they found a suicide note near the student's body. In the note, the student apologised to her parents, expressing regret for failing the exam.

Currently, the police have established the cause of death and initiated an investigation. The body of 16-year-old Muskan Rajak, daughter of Santosh Rajak from Gol Pahadiya in the Janak Ganj police station area of Gwalior, has been sent to the PM House for examination.