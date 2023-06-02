MP: Nepal PM Prachand walks red carpet as CM Chouhan receives him at Indore airport

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan received Nepal PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachand’ at Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport on Friday morning. The Nepal PM walked the red carpet as folk dancers welcomed him with a traditional performance.
PM Prachand is on a two-day visit in Indore with a high-level delegation, which includes-- along with Nepal's Foreign Minister
Narayan Prakash Sod, Finance Minister Dr. Prakash Sharan Mahat, Energy
& Water Resources Minister Shakti Bahadur Basnet, Physical and
Transport Minister Prakash Jwala, Commerce and Industry Supplies
Minister Ramesh Rijal, Advisor to the Prime Minister Haribol Prasad,
Chief Secretary Shankardas Bairagi and Foreign Secretary of Nepal
Bharatraj Paudyal.
Later, he left for Ujjain to visit Mahakaleshwar temple and Mahakdl Lok.
The State Government has appointed Water Resources Minister Tulsiram
Silawat as Minister of Waiting for Nepalese PM.
PM Prachdnd will return to the city in the afternoon to meet Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel. In the evening, he will be visit Solid
Waste Management Plant of Indore Municipal Corporation.
Nepal PM, along with his team, will then have a dinner with Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan at a five-stare hotel.
On Saturday, PM Prachand and the delegation will visit the campus of
Information Technology (IT) Special Economic Zone (SEZ) of TCS and
Infosys. He will leave for Delhi at 1.15 pm from DABH Airport. .
