Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan received Nepal PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachand’ at Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport on Friday morning. The Nepal PM walked the red carpet as folk dancers welcomed him with a traditional performance.

PM Prachand is on a two-day visit in Indore with a high-level delegation, which includes-- along with Nepal's Foreign Minister

Narayan Prakash Sod, Finance Minister Dr. Prakash Sharan Mahat, Energy

& Water Resources Minister Shakti Bahadur Basnet, Physical and

Transport Minister Prakash Jwala, Commerce and Industry Supplies

Minister Ramesh Rijal, Advisor to the Prime Minister Haribol Prasad,

Chief Secretary Shankardas Bairagi and Foreign Secretary of Nepal

Bharatraj Paudyal.

Later, he left for Ujjain to visit Mahakaleshwar temple and Mahakdl Lok.

The State Government has appointed Water Resources Minister Tulsiram

Silawat as Minister of Waiting for Nepalese PM.

PM Prachdnd will return to the city in the afternoon to meet Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel. In the evening, he will be visit Solid

Waste Management Plant of Indore Municipal Corporation.

Nepal PM, along with his team, will then have a dinner with Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan at a five-stare hotel.

On Saturday, PM Prachand and the delegation will visit the campus of

Information Technology (IT) Special Economic Zone (SEZ) of TCS and

Infosys. He will leave for Delhi at 1.15 pm from DABH Airport. .