Madhya Pradesh: Diarrhoea Outbreak In Burhanpur Two Kids Die, Over 100 Fall Ill

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): Burhanpur district is grappling with a severe outbreak of diarrhoea, claiming the lives of two kids on Sunday, with five wards in the town affected by the relentless spread of the illness. Over 100 people were admitted to the District Hospital after complaining of vomiting and diarrhoea on Friday.

The worst affected areas were Nagjhiri, Azad Nagar, Bairi Maidan, Khairati Bazaar and Bhudhwara. Particularly alarming is the toll it's taking on small children, with tragic consequences unfolding. The escalating number of cases has led to a dire shortage of hospital beds, forcing three children to share a single bed in some instances.

Tragically, the situation escalated further with the loss of two lives to diarrhoea on Sunday. According to CMHO Dr Rajesh Sisodia, one child was brought dead. Another incident reported at Nagjhiri ward highlights the distressing reality faced by families seeking medical assistance. Krishna, son of Raju Thakur from the ward, reportedly succumbed to vomiting and diarrhoea despite efforts for treatment.

Relatives alleged negligence on the part of medical staff, claiming they were turned away due to lack of space in the hospital. Dr Sisodia attributed the outbreak to contaminated water sources. Efforts to address the crisis include expanding hospital capacities and deploying additional staff to handle the surge in patient numbers.

Despite the CMHO's reassurances of adequate treatment, concerns persist over the escalating situation and the need for urgent intervention to prevent further fatalities. In response to mounting grievances, Congress corporators and leaders staged a protest at the district hospital, decrying issues such as inadequate drinking water supply and contaminated drain water exacerbating the diarrhoea crisis.

Their ire was directed towards the mayor and municipal administration. Municipal commissioner Sandeep Srivastava suggested alternative causes for the outbreak, indicating a need for a comprehensive investigation. Teams of engineers have been mobilised to conduct door-to-door inspections, seeking to identify potential sources of contamination. As Burhanpur navigates this health emergency, urgent measures are imperative to contain the outbreak and prevent further loss of life.