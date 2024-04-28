MP: Musical Audition By Free Press In Association With 'Colours of Musical Studio'; Over 100 Talents Participated (WATCH)

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Free Press organised a remarkable musical audition in Free Press premises, Indore. The event was organised in association with 'Colours of Musical Studio' titled "Singing Magicians".

From seasoned professionals to hobbyists, the stage was open to anyone with a passion for music. The event kicked off with registrations conducted on the spot.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The purpose of the programme was to find out the hidden talent. The participants between the age group of 5-85-year participated in the event.

To everyone's delight, over 100 eager participants signed up within just ninety minutes, reflecting the widespread enthusiasm for the opportunity.

As the clock struck 11 am, the audition commenced, with a panel of esteemed judges ready to evaluate each performance.

The jury members included Harish Mohan Joshi, Mukesh Nagar, Ved Asthana and Prabhat Nagar who brought their expertise to the table, prepared to witness the magic unfold on stage.

What truly stole the show, however, were the performances by six specially abled (Divyang) children.

Read Also Vanishing Markings: Driving Chaos At Neglected Intersections In Indore

Their performance resonated with a purity and emotion that touched the hearts of all present. The judges were moved by their talent, showering them with well-deserved praise and admiration.

These remarkable voices would be immortalised for a global audience to enjoy on The Free Press YouTube channel.