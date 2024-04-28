 Ujjain Veterinarian's Act of Honesty: Returns ₹5000 Cash and Diamond Ring to Owner
Dr. Kailash Chandra Chauhan, a veterinarian from Ujjain, sets a shining example of integrity by returning Rs 5,000 cash and a diamond-studded gold ring found in a lost purse to its rightful owner, Nirmal Bairagi

article-image
Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A veterinarian from Ujjain has set an example of honesty. Rs 5,000 and a diamond-studded gold ring were found in a purse on the road.The doctor found the youth who was the owner of the purse and returned the ring and cash.

Regional veterinary officer Dr Kailash Chandra Chauhan, who was going for his morning walk on Kothi Road as usual on Saturday, found the purse on the roadside. When he opened the purse, he found Rs 5,000 in cash, a diamond-studded gold ring, credit card, ATM card and some documents. A chartered bus ticket was also found in the purse, on which a mobile number was written. On this, Dr Chauhan called Nirmal Bairagi, a civil engineer by profession, and informed him about the recovery of the purse and after calling him in his office for verification, handed over the purse, cash and ring to him.

Bairagi looked very happy after getting the ring and purse. He praised the honesty of Dr Chauhan. He also expressed happiness in finding his lost belongings.  

