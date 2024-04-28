Ujjain Veterinarian's Act of Honesty: Returns ₹5000 Cash and Diamond Ring to Owner

Representative Image |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A veterinarian from Ujjain has set an example of honesty. Rs 5,000 and a diamond-studded gold ring were found in a purse on the road.The doctor found the youth who was the owner of the purse and returned the ring and cash.

Regional veterinary officer Dr Kailash Chandra Chauhan, who was going for his morning walk on Kothi Road as usual on Saturday, found the purse on the roadside. When he opened the purse, he found Rs 5,000 in cash, a diamond-studded gold ring, credit card, ATM card and some documents. A chartered bus ticket was also found in the purse, on which a mobile number was written. On this, Dr Chauhan called Nirmal Bairagi, a civil engineer by profession, and informed him about the recovery of the purse and after calling him in his office for verification, handed over the purse, cash and ring to him.

Bairagi looked very happy after getting the ring and purse. He praised the honesty of Dr Chauhan. He also expressed happiness in finding his lost belongings.

Women’s Gold Chain Stolen in Mahakal Temple

Gold chain of a woman from Rajgarh district was stolen in the Mahakaleshwar Temple complex.

Lalita (54) wife of Shyamsundar Gandhi, resident of Khilchipur Rajgarh, had come with her family members on April 26 to attend the ‘Pagdi’ programme at a relative’s place here. Shyamsundar Gandhi said that his wife and other relatives went to visit the Mahakal temple around 2 pm. When she came out of the temple she realised that she did not have the gold chain around her neck.

Lalita reached the Mahakal police station and lodged a theft report and told the police that the weight of the gold chain was 30 gm and the theft had taken place on the premises.