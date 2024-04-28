Ujjain: Mahakaleshwar Temple Management Committee To Resolve Issue Of Mahakal's Photo on Prasad Packets

Representative image

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): After the controversy regarding the photo of the Mahakaleshwar Temple on the laddu prasad packets, the Indore bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court has asked the Mahakaleshwar Temple Management Committee (MTMC) to resolve the matter within three months.

Mahant Sukhdevanand Brahmachari, Guru Mahant Yoganand, Brahmachari Shambhu Panch Agni Akhara, Indore and Pandit Sharad Kumar Mishra, Guru Swami Radhakantacharya of Durgashakti Peeth filed a petition in the Indore HC on April 19. In this, the printing of Mahakal Temple, Omkareshwar and Om on the packets of laddu prasad of Mahakal Temple was said to be wrong. There was a demand to have it removed. Regarding this, it was argued in the court that after eating prasad, people throw the boxes in the dustbin.

As soon as the matter came to light, the petitioners came to Ujjain to hold a press conference, but before that, the MTMC administrator called the petitioners’ lawyers and asked for time till May 6. The MTMC will now present the laddu packets in its meeting slated for May 6 and will take decisions regarding the same.

Petitioners’ lawyer Abhisht Mishra said that as soon as the issue of decision by the court came to light, advocates of other petitioners from Indore Raghunandan Soni, Anupam Bhatele, Tushar Dubey wanted to present their views before the press on Saturday.

But before we could reach here in the morning, the MTMC administrator Mrinal Meena, assistant administrator Moolchand Junwal and ASP Jayant Rathore called them to the temple. Now we will wait for the decision to be taken in the meeting on May 6, after which we will make further strategy, he said.