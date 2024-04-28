MP: Denizens Vent Anger on Corporator Amidst Ujjain Water Crisis

Representative Image |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The potable water crisis is continuously haunting the denizens as they encountered low pressure of water in the Ujjain North region on Saturday.

On Friday, people gheraoed BJP corporator Babita Gaur, who then sent a message to the Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC) commissioner Ashish Pathak saying, "People have come to my house and are abusing, what should I do?"

However, the Public Health Engineering Department (PHED) has claimed to have fixed the leakage line at Sunehri Ghat and has also started supplying water from two pumps from Gambhir Dam. Due to leakage in the main rising line of Gambhir Dam at Sunehri Ghat, the PHED had to fill the overhead water tanks with only one pump. Due to this, the tanks could not be filled to their full capacity.

On Saturday, it was the turn of water supply in the northern region. They received water with low pressure, triggering a violent mode among the people. Water has not reached many wards in the northern region for the last four days which evolved people's worries. PHED officials claimed that they had fixed the leakage line at Sunehri Ghat on Saturday and have started running both pumps.

People Deprived of Bath at Narsingh Ghat

Many people go to Narsingh Ghat to take bath regularly. On Saturday they returned without taking a bath. The polluted water of Kahn river is being found in Kshipra. During these summer days, there is a crowd of people taking baths at Narsingh Ghat but on Friday there were only a few. Bathing has become difficult due to dead fish. On the other hand, the PHED has again started the effort to change the water of Kshipra.

According to officials, Narmada water will be filled in it. For this, the administration has asked for two MCM water of Narmada water from NVDA. The participants of the traditional Panchkoshi Yatra will also be able to get clean water for bathing. NK Bhaskar, executive engineer, PHED, said that they have asked for water from Narmada river.

Congress to 'Gherao' PHED Office on Sunday

In view of the serious water problem, a massive protest will be led by the City Congress Committee on April 28 at 11 am. President Mukesh Bhati stated that the city has been facing a water crisis for more than a week now and even on the remaining days, water supply is being provided with significant gaps.

Additionally, the UMC has stopped supplying water to many parts of the city for the past 3 terms, leading to resentment among the city's residents. All Congress members will assemble at 11 am at the party office located near Kshir Sagar from where they will march to besiege the PHED office situated near Chamunda Mata Temple.