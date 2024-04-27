MP: Two Killed, One Injured After Unidentified Vehicle Hits Bike From Behind At Gwalior Highway

Representational photo |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Two were killed and one got injured in a road accident at Gwalior highway on Saturday. Reportedly, an unidentified vehicle rammed into a bike carrying three people after which two and youth got severely injured. Two women succumbed to their injuries after reaching hospital, whereas the youth is undergoing treatment, said the police.

According to information, the deceased have been identified as Rajjobai Rajak (50), Pushpa (40), whereas Sonu sustained serious injuries. All three are members of the same family and were going to a function on a bike driven by Sonu. As soon as they reached Shivpuri Link Road of Kampu police station area, a speeding vehicle rammed into the bike from behind. After hitting the bike, the unidentified driver fled the spot.

The police have registered a case against the unknown driver and have started scanning the CCTV cameras installed on the highway. After the incident, a crowd gathered on the spot. Passersby informed the police immediately and the injured were taken to the Trauma Center of Jairogya Hospital with the help of an ambulance.

Unfortunately, Rajjobai and Pushpa died during the treatement and Sonu is being treated. Bodies of both the deceased have been sent to the post-mortem house.

ASP Gwalior Niranjan Sharma said, “The police have started scanning the CCTV cameras installed around the highway where the incident took place. At present, the police have registered a case against the unknown driver and started searching for him.”