Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP’s Chariot Not On Royal Road in Rajgarh, Gwalior, Morena

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Three constituencies are set to see a keen contest in the third phase of polling on May 7. The Congress is on an equal footing with the ruling party in three seats – Rajgarh, Morena and Gwalior.

BJP MP Rodmal Nagar is facing a tough fight because of Digvijay Singh’s entry in the election ring. Singh is visiting each village in the constituency and talking about his old connection with the residents.

On the other hand, there is resentment against Nagar in the BJP. Therefore, the contest in this constituency has become interesting.

In Morena, the fight is between BJP’s Shivmangal Singh Tomar and Congress’s Satyapal Sikarwar. BSP candidate Ramesh Garg may make a dent in the vote bank of the two national parties in this seat. The BJP candidate is considered weaker than his rival in this constituency. Garg getting Vaishya votes may damage the BJP’s prospects. This seat has become a prestige issue for Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar, because Shivmangal is considered close to the Speaker.

In Gwalior, BJP candidate Bharat Singh Kushwaha has girded up his loins against Congress’s Praveen Pathak. The ruling party may not have a cakewalk in this constituency. Pathak’s image of a fighter and the BJP leaders’ silence after Kushwaha’s getting a ticket has made the contest very interesting. On the other hand, BJP candidate from Vidisha and former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is barely facing any challenge from Congress’s Pratap Bhanu Sharma. The Congress is not even electioneering at many places in Vidisha Lok Sabha constituency.

Congress’s Yadevendra Singh Yadav has failed to throw down the gauntlet before Jyotiraditya Scindia in the Guna-Shivpuri Lok Sabha constituency. BJP candidates Alok Sharma (Bhopal), DD Uike (Betul) and Lata Wankhede are on a strong wicket.

Congress candidates Arun Shrivastava (Bhopal), Ramu Tekam (Betul) and Guddu Bundela (Sagar) look weaker than their rivals. The Bhind constituency was challenging for the BJP.

Congress’s Phool Singh Baraiya made the contest tough for BJP’s Sandhya Suman, but the entry of Congress rebel Devashish Jarariya as BSP candidate has reduced the pressure for the BJP.