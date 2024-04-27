MP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 'Don't Need Shoulders Of BJP Leaders,' Digvijaya Singh Jibes At Amit Shah's 'Janaja' Remark

Digvijay Singh |

Rajgarh (Madhya Pradesh): Former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh and Congress nominee from Rajgarh Lok Sabha seat, Digvijaya Singh has taken a jibe at Union Minister Amit Shah for his 'Ashiq ka Janaja' remark saying he does not need shoulders of BJP leaders and Modi Bhakts.

"I do not need the shoulders of BJP leaders and Modi bhakts. I don't have any shortage of shoulders," Singh told ANI on Saturday.

On Friday, Union Minister Amit Shah addressed a rally in Rajgarh's Khilchipur in support of BJP candidate Rodmal Nagar. During this, he urged voters to bid a 'permanent' electoral farewell to Congress leader Digvijaya Singh using a famous Urdu couplet of Fidvi Lahori.

"Now, it is the time to bid a permanent farewell to him (Digvijaya Singh) from politics, but I have a request to you all that do his permanent farewell, but- Aashiq Ka Janaza Hai Zara Jhoom Ke Nikle... and for this you have to ensure his defeat with a huge margin of votes. People of Rajgarh should make him sit at home," Shah said.

Congress leader Singh further slammed the union minister in his post on X on Saturday morning where he wrote, "Yesterday in the Khilchipur rally, Amit Shah took my name 17 times in his speech. This shows his immense love for me. I am grateful to him. But the culture of lying that his Guru Narendra Modi has given him was seen eight times in his speech."

When Singh asked about the post, the congress leader told ANI, "Company has an effect. When he (Shah) is in the company of a liar like PM Modi, it will affect him too." Earlier on Friday evening also, Singh took a dig at the union minister while addressing a public gathering saying the latter was so impressed with him that he was seeing Digvijay Singh repeatedly even in his dreams.

"Home Minister Amit Shah had come to Khilchipur and didn't know what all he said. He is so impressed with me that he took my name 17 times in his 15 minute speech. He (Shah) is so impressed with me that he is seeing Digvijay Singh repeatedly even in his dreams," the Congress leader said.

Meanwhile, Deputy CM Rajendra Shukla hit back on Singh's remark saying whenever the latter is talked about, BJP always gets benefit and Congress suffers losses.

"Digvijaya Singh always gives controversial statements. Whenever he (Singh) is talked about, BJP always gets benefits and Congress suffers losses," Shukla said.

Veteran Congress leader Digvijaya Singh is contesting the general elections from Rajgarh Constituency, considered his pocket borough, after a gap of 33 years.

The veteran Congress leader, who represented Rajgarh in Parliament back in the 1980s and early 90s, is returning to his home turf after three decades.

Digvijaya Singh currently serves as a Member of Parliament in the Rajya Sabha and is a permanent invitee to the Congress Working Committee, the party's highest decision-making body.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, he contested from Bhopal but lost to BJP candidate Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur by over 3.6 lakh votes.

The BJP has fielded Rodmal Nagar, who won the last two parliamentary elections from the constituency in 2014 and 2019.

Rajgarh will go to polls on May 7 in phase three of the seven-phased ensuing general elections.