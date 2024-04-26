MP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Amit Shah Tries To Sway KP Yadav's Voters Towards Scindia In Guna; Asks Rajgarh To Bid Farewell To Digvijaya (WATCH)

Ashoknagar (Madhya Pradesh): Ahead of phase-3 voting, Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressed a gathering in Madhya Pradesh's Ashoknagar on Friday.

Making a pitch for the BJP's Guna candidate Jyotiraditya Scindia while attempting to pacify the angry Yadav community, Shah said that "the royal Scindia family has always treated Guna and Ashoknagar like its babies." This time you will get two leaders: sitting MP KP Singh Yadav and Scindia. They both have served you all well and will continue to serve in the future."

Notably, both Singh and Scinida are staunch rivals. BJP's KP Singh Yadav had defeated the then Congress candidate Scindia on his royal home turf, Guna, in the 2019 Lok Sabha Election.

This time, the BJP ditched Singh and gave the ticket to his rival, Scindia. This has irked the Yadav community in the region, and they have even threatened to boycott the voting.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Amit Shah appeals public to defeat 'Bhantadhar'

Similarly, Amit Shah reached Rajgarh constituency's Khilchipur and campaigned for party candidate Rodmal Nagar, who will be contesting against senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh.

Referring to Digvijaya Singh as 'Bhantadhar' (destruction, as the BJP calls him), Shah urged the public to defeat the Congress stalwart with a huge margin.

"The time has come to bid him (Digvijaya Singh) a permanent farewell from politics. Defeat him big time as a grand farewell gift," Shah said.