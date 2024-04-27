 MP Lok Sabha Elections: From PhD Scholars to Class 10 Pass, Candidates in Phase 4 are a Mixed Bag
Indore’s Congress candidate has 3 degrees. Dhar’s Congress candidate is MA in Sanskrit

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, April 27, 2024, 11:04 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): There is a wide disparity in the educational qualification of candidates contesting the phase 4 of Lok Sabha election. Look at the examples.

Mandsaur: Congress candidate Dilip Gurjar has studied up to second year from Vikram University, Ujjain. His BJP counterpart Sudheer Gupta is MCom. 

Ujjain: BJP candidate Anil Firojiya cleared Class 12 from Lokmanya Tilak High School. Congress candidate Mahesh Parmar is MA, LLB from Madhav Mahavidyalaya, Ujjain.

Dewas: Congress candidate Rajendra Radhakishan Malviya has done BA (honours) from Venkateshwara College, New Delhi. BJP candidate Mahendra Solanky is LLB from Indore Institute of Law, Indore.

Indore: Congress candidate Akshay Kanti Bam has done LLB (honours) from PMB Gujrati Arts & Law College, MBA from Shri Vaishnav Institute of Management Indore and PhD from Shridhar University in Pilani. BJP candidate Shankar Lalwani holds BTech degree from University of Bombay.

Dhar: BJP candidate Savitri Thakur is class 12 pass. Congress candidate Radheshyam Muvel, has done MA in Sanskrit from DAVV, Indore.

Khargone: BJP’s Gajendra Singh Patel is BA from Barwani. He did LLB from Indore Christian College. His opponent Porlal Kharte is BSc in mathematics from Bhima Nayak College, Barwani.

Khandwa: Congress’s Narendra Patel passed high school in 1979 whereas his BJP rival Gyaneshwar Patil has studied till BCom second year.

Ratlam: BJP candidate Anita Chouhan is LLM from Indore. Congress candidate Kantilal Bhuria is MA, LLB.

