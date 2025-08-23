MP Shocker! Dead Frog Found In Hostel Food In MP's Shivpuri, Students Allege Threats Of Expulsion From Warden - Video

MP Shocker! Dead Frog Found In Hostel Food In MP's Shivpuri, Students Allege Threats Of Expulsion From Warden | FP Photo

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): A shocking case of substandard food has come to light in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri, where a dead frog was found in a hostel student's plate.

According to information, the hostel involved comes under Tribal Welfare Department on Saturday.

According to the hostel students, the breakfast including dal, vegetables, and rotis served in the hostel are usually stale and unhygienic.

Despite repetitive complaints about the poor quality of meals being served, no improvement was observed even once.

Moreover, basic drinking water has not been available in the hostel for the last three days.

#WATCH | De*d Frog Found In Hostel Food In MP's Shivpuri, Students Allege Threats Of Expulsion From Warden#MadhyaPradesh #MPNews #Shivpuri pic.twitter.com/vMAsIn7njX — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) August 23, 2025

The students alleged that hostel warden Narendra Kushwaha also threatens them with expulsion if they complain and forces them to remain silent.

"Every day, we are served with substandard breakfast, rotten dal-vegetables and chhapatis made of bad flour. But whenever we raise our voice we are silenced by threats," one student alleged.

After the horrible incident on Saturday, the students tried to reach their hostel warden on his mobile but he did not answer their calls. Frustrated, they recorded a video of the poor food quality and made it viral on social media.

Read Also Indore Cartoonist Apologises For Controversial PM Modi-RSS Caricature After Supreme Court Directive

When contacted, Tribal Welfare Department District Coordinator RK Singh acknowledged the seriousness of the matter. He confirmed that a notice has been issued to the warden and assured that a detailed investigation will follow.