MP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Modi Committed To Safeguard Constitution, Preserve Reservation,' Says Silawat

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): Minister Tulsi Silawat, on Sunday, accused the Congress of spreading lies and assured the people that as long as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is there, he will act as a shield to protect the Constitution and would never let reservation end.

Addressing the BJP Scheduled Caste Morcha Khargone Lok Sabha conference here at local cotton mandi premises, he blamed the opposition party that whenever an election comes, Congress starts spreading lies that there is a threat to the Constitution and reservation would come to an end.

He also criticised Congress for engaging in appeasement politics and stated that appeasement politics is engrained in the DNA of Congress. The state, as well as central government, has been committed to the overall development of the society without any discrimination, Silavat asserted, saying "Prime Minister Modi stands firm in his commitment to safeguarding reservation and honouring the legacy of Baba Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar."

National president of Balai Samaj Mahasangh, Manoj Parmar, criticised Congress for allegedly endangering democracy and collaborating with anti-religious elements. He emphasised BJP's commitment to Constitutional values and its efforts to promote inclusive development.

MP Gajendra Singh Patel echoed Silavat's sentiments, urging support for BJP's development agenda and emphasised the importance of progressáunder Modi's leadership. State Minister Bhagwan Parmar, district president Sundar Barse, Barwani district president Mohan Chitwale, Khargone municipal president Chhaya Joshi and Lok Sabha in-charge Subhash Kothari also attended the event.