 MP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Modi Committed To Safeguard Constitution, Preserve Reservation,' Says Silawat
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Modi Committed To Safeguard Constitution, Preserve Reservation,' Says Silawat

MP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Modi Committed To Safeguard Constitution, Preserve Reservation,' Says Silawat

Accuses Congress of spreading lies.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, April 29, 2024, 12:03 AM IST
article-image

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): Minister Tulsi Silawat, on Sunday, accused the Congress of spreading lies and assured the people that as long as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is there, he will act as a shield to protect the Constitution and would never let reservation end.

Addressing the BJP Scheduled Caste Morcha Khargone Lok Sabha conference here at local cotton mandi premises, he blamed the opposition party that whenever an election comes, Congress starts spreading lies that there is a threat to the Constitution and reservation would come to an end.

He also criticised Congress for engaging in appeasement politics and stated that appeasement politics is engrained in the DNA of Congress. The state, as well as central government, has been committed to the overall development of the society without any discrimination, Silavat asserted, saying "Prime Minister Modi stands firm in his commitment to safeguarding reservation and honouring the legacy of Baba Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar."

Read Also
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: MP CM Mohan Yadav Targets Priyanka, Says 'Fake' Gandhis Using Their...
article-image

National president of Balai Samaj Mahasangh, Manoj Parmar, criticised Congress for allegedly endangering democracy and collaborating with anti-religious elements. He emphasised BJP's commitment to Constitutional values and its efforts to promote inclusive development.

MP Gajendra Singh Patel echoed Silavat's sentiments, urging support for BJP's development agenda and emphasised the importance of progressáunder Modi's leadership. State Minister Bhagwan Parmar, district president Sundar Barse, Barwani district president Mohan Chitwale, Khargone municipal president Chhaya Joshi and Lok Sabha in-charge Subhash Kothari also attended the event.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Modi Committed To Safeguard Constitution, Preserve Reservation,' Says...

MP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Modi Committed To Safeguard Constitution, Preserve Reservation,' Says...

MP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress Mobilises Forces In Dhar

MP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress Mobilises Forces In Dhar

IMC Drainage Scam: Police Raid Contractor Badera’s House, Seize Documents, Two Cars

IMC Drainage Scam: Police Raid Contractor Badera’s House, Seize Documents, Two Cars

Madhya Pradesh: Row Over Tribal Girl's Gang Rape Takes A Political Turn In Alirajpur

Madhya Pradesh: Row Over Tribal Girl's Gang Rape Takes A Political Turn In Alirajpur

MP Weather Update: Hail Alert And Rain Predicted In Several Districts of State Including Betul,...

MP Weather Update: Hail Alert And Rain Predicted In Several Districts of State Including Betul,...