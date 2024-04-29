 IMC Drainage Scam: Police Raid Contractor Badera’s House, Seize Documents, Two Cars
Cops raid 8 other places including another accused’s house in Madina Nagar. 

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, April 29, 2024, 12:21 AM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A team led by ACP Central Kotwali raided the bungalow and the office of IMC scam accused Rahul Badera in Nipania area on Sunday morning. Bank details, passports, two cars and other documents were recovered from the bungalow.

The police also raided the houses of three other accused in Azad Nagar area from where they seized a computer and some documents. So far, scam amount has reached Rs 125 crore.

ACP Vinod Dixit, TI Central Kotwali and his team, and cops from MG Road police stations first reached Badera’s bungalow with a search warrant. No one was there so the police had to break open the lock and search the bungalow.

article-image

Some files, passports, two cars (Honda City and a Toyota) and three bank passbooks were recovered from there. Badera’s wife Renu is also among the accused. The couple is on the run after the FIR against them.

Police said that after Badera’s bungalow, the raids were also carried out in about 8 places belonging to accused Jakir, Mohammad Siddique and Mohammad Sajid’s in Madina Nagar area. A computer and some documents were recovered from there. It was believed that more fraud cases would come to fore after the seized materials are checked. 

It is noteworthy that Badera, his wife and three other contractors were booked by MG Road police on April 16 for presenting fake drainage work bills worth Rs 28 crore before the IMC’s account department. The accused did not do the drainage work and they also got some amount after they filed GST. After that 16 more files were recovered by the police from the IMC office and detected fraud of Rs 20 crores committed by the accused.

