Indore: After EC’s Letter, DAVV Amends Timetable As Exam Dates Clash With Polling

DAVV |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The absent-minded approach of who’s who of the Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya came to fore when the Election Commission wrote a letter to the university asking it to make amendments in the exam timetables as some papers were clashing with the polling dates.

After the EC’s letter the university made the necessary changes in the timetables.

The third round of the Lok Sabha elections is scheduled on May 7 and the fourth on May 13. As students from all over India come to study in the colleges under the wings of DAVV, chances of them failing to vote to their respective continuations owing to exams are very strong.

Taking note of this, the EC wrote a letter to DAVV to postponed exams scheduled during May 7 and May 13.

The Department of Higher Education also wrote the same to the DAVV and other universities in the state.

MBA third semester exams, which are running four months behind the schedule, are scheduled to start from May 7 and will continue till June 28. The university suspended the paper scheduled on May 7.

Besides, the Supply Chain Management subject paper is to be held on May 11 whereas BA final year paper of History of Freedom Movement in MP and a BSC paper are scheduled May 9. Examination controller Dr Ashesh Tiwari said that they have received letter from the Department of Higher Education and the Election Commission suggesting not holding exams on dates voting is scheduled.

“We have amended timetables of exams scheduled between May 7 and May 13,” he added.