MP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress Mobilises Forces In Dhar

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, the Congress in Dhar convened a party meeting at the party office here on Sunday. Led by city president Tony Chhabda, the gathering witnessed the allocation of funds to diligent party workers. However, the highlight of the meeting was the announcement of five-point 'Nyay Patra' set to represent Congress, a decision aimed at ensuring transparency and public engagement in the electoral process.

National secretary Kuldeep Indora along with assembly in-charge Vinod Sharma and Mujeeb Qureshi emphasised the imperative of disseminating the party's vision to every doorstep. Secretary Indora underscored the importance of booth management, rallying the workers to execute their duties with unwavering dedication.

Sharma lauded the inclusivity of the Congress, citing grassroots worker Radheshyam Muvel's elevation as a testament to the party's recognition of hard work. Muvel's past endeavours in campaigning for Rahul Gandhi in Amethi were acknowledged, symbolising the ethos of opportunity within the party ranks. Qureshi, a senior Congress leader, called for unity among the workers and extended the reach of meetings to rural areas such as Dhar Rural, Tirla and Digthan.

The directive to intensify social media engagement highlighted the party's commitment to leveraging digital platforms for outreach. The meeting, attended by a sizable contingent of workers, saw an array of prominent figures, including Tony Chhabda, Dheeraj Dixit, Rakesh Dodd, Bunty Dodd and others. Resolutions were unanimously passed, affirming the collective determination to secure victory for the party, with Radheshyam Muvel at the forefront of the campaign.