Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 'Citizens Above The Age Of 70 Years Will Get Benefits Of Ayushman Bharat Scheme,' MP CM Mohan Yadav

Mohan Yadav, MP CM |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Sunday assured that benefits of up to Rs 5 lakh will provided to all elderly people above the age of 70 years under the Ayushman Bharat scheme.

The Chief Minister said, "Citizens above 70 years of age, of any caste, age and group will get the benefit of Ayushman Yojana. Lakhs of elderly people will be benefited." "Our government will also provide the facility of air ambulance under this. There is no other country in the world that has provided this facility," he added.

He further urged people to vote in maximum numbers. "Madhya Pradesh will grow under the double-engine government," he added.

Earlier on Saturday, a former MLA of the Congress Party Kunal Choudhary came down heavily on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and called it a Farzi (fake) party.

Addressing the reporters at the state Congress office in Bhopal, Choudhary said, "I would say that the Bharatiya Janata Party is a fake party. In 2014, they (BJP) made fake promises like two crore jobs, bringing black money, depositing Rs 15 lakh in people's bank accounts, reducing LPG cylinders to Rs 200, reducing petrol and diesel prices at Rs a litre and doubling the income of farmers. These were the fake promises of the Bharatiya Janata Party. Fake promises of a fake party." Notably, polling for the Lok Sabha in Madhya Pradesh is scheduled to be conducted in four phases. Voting in the Madhya Pradesh Lok Sabha constituencies has been completed on April 19 and 26. The two remaining phases are scheduled for May 7 and May 13. The counting of votes has been scheduled for June 4.

Madhya Pradesh has a total of 29 Lok Sabha constituencies, making it the sixth-largest state in terms of members it sends to the Lower House. Of these, 10 seats are reserved for SC and ST candidates, while the remaining 19 are unreserved.