 MP Lok Sabha Elections: 86-Year-Old Casts Vote from Home in Bhopal, Praises Election Commission's Initiative
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP Lok Sabha Elections: 86-Year-Old Casts Vote from Home in Bhopal, Praises Election Commission's Initiative

MP Lok Sabha Elections: 86-Year-Old Casts Vote from Home in Bhopal, Praises Election Commission's Initiative

Zahida Khan, aged 86, becomes the sole voter in her locality to cast her ballot from home, lauding the Election Commission's efforts to facilitate elderly and disabled voters. Her son, PCCF H U Khan, advocates for broader accessibility to voting rights for all.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, April 27, 2024, 11:40 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Eighty-six-year-old Zahida Khan who lives in bungalow E-8/26 located at Char Imli was the only voter from the locality who cast vote from home on Saturday.  

Zahida is mother of Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) H U Khan. She was also happy she cast her vote from home the second time in five months. Earlier, she had voted for the assembly elections held in November last year.

Read Also
7 Intriguing Political Movies To Binge This Election Season!
article-image

The polling team of  seven officers and employees reached her bungalow at Char Imli at 10 am. The voting process was completed after a 12-minute process. Four other people voted in Mannipuram.

HU Khan welcomed the initiative of the Election Commission and said that everyone should take advantage of the facilities provided to elderly and disabled voters. Voting is everyone's right. Elderly voters cannot go to the booth to vote and it is summer season, hence such voters cannot reach there.

Read Also
MP: Several Injured As Bus Falls Into 50-Feet Deep Gorge On MP-Maharashtra Border
article-image

He said that his mother had voted for the assembly elections only six months ago. On Saturday, she got the opportunity to vote from home for the second time. Both Khan and his mother were happy.

The Election Commission has given the right to vote from home to 85-plus and disabled voters. The voting process for such voters started from Friday in Bhopal Lok Sabha constituency. Voters voted on the second day on Saturday.

Read Also
Explore the Majestic Pench National Park: Home of Jugni Tigress and Her Cubs (WATCH)
article-image

Only 99 remain

Nodal officer Ajay Sharma said that 162 voters voted on Saturday. Now 99 voters are left. In all seven constituencies of Bhopal Lok Sabha, 1764 elderly and disabled voters had expressed their desire to vote from home. Of these, on Friday, the first day, 1503 voters had voted. 1665 voters have voted in two days. Now 99 voters are left. He said that voting for these people will be conducted from Sunday to May 1 as per the convenience of the voter.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Wilting Beauty: Neglected Vertical Gardens Highlight Civic Negligence in Bhopal, BMC Vows Action

Wilting Beauty: Neglected Vertical Gardens Highlight Civic Negligence in Bhopal, BMC Vows Action

MPBSE Helpline Flooded with Queries Post Exam Results, Students Seek Guidance on Retotalling and...

MPBSE Helpline Flooded with Queries Post Exam Results, Students Seek Guidance on Retotalling and...

MP Lok Sabha Elections: 3,500 Marriages Pull Down Voting Percentage in Phase 2; Election Commission...

MP Lok Sabha Elections: 3,500 Marriages Pull Down Voting Percentage in Phase 2; Election Commission...

MP Lok Sabha Elections: BJP Concerned Over Low Voter Turnout in State, Seeks Strategy for Remaining...

MP Lok Sabha Elections: BJP Concerned Over Low Voter Turnout in State, Seeks Strategy for Remaining...

MP Lok Sabha Elections: 86-Year-Old Casts Vote from Home in Bhopal, Praises Election Commission's...

MP Lok Sabha Elections: 86-Year-Old Casts Vote from Home in Bhopal, Praises Election Commission's...