MP Lok Sabha Elections: 86-Year-Old Casts Vote from Home in Bhopal, Praises Election Commission's Initiative

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Eighty-six-year-old Zahida Khan who lives in bungalow E-8/26 located at Char Imli was the only voter from the locality who cast vote from home on Saturday.

Zahida is mother of Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) H U Khan. She was also happy she cast her vote from home the second time in five months. Earlier, she had voted for the assembly elections held in November last year.

The polling team of seven officers and employees reached her bungalow at Char Imli at 10 am. The voting process was completed after a 12-minute process. Four other people voted in Mannipuram.

HU Khan welcomed the initiative of the Election Commission and said that everyone should take advantage of the facilities provided to elderly and disabled voters. Voting is everyone's right. Elderly voters cannot go to the booth to vote and it is summer season, hence such voters cannot reach there.

He said that his mother had voted for the assembly elections only six months ago. On Saturday, she got the opportunity to vote from home for the second time. Both Khan and his mother were happy.

The Election Commission has given the right to vote from home to 85-plus and disabled voters. The voting process for such voters started from Friday in Bhopal Lok Sabha constituency. Voters voted on the second day on Saturday.

Only 99 remain

Nodal officer Ajay Sharma said that 162 voters voted on Saturday. Now 99 voters are left. In all seven constituencies of Bhopal Lok Sabha, 1764 elderly and disabled voters had expressed their desire to vote from home. Of these, on Friday, the first day, 1503 voters had voted. 1665 voters have voted in two days. Now 99 voters are left. He said that voting for these people will be conducted from Sunday to May 1 as per the convenience of the voter.