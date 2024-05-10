Accident Victim Dies During Treatment, Kin Alleges Foul Play

Representative Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 65-year-old man, who had met with a car accident in Kolar a few days ago, died at a private hospital on Thursday morning. However, his daughter alleged that her father was administered excessive anaesthesia, causing his death.

The deceased was identified as Prakash Chandra Tiwari, a retired veterinary doctor.

Kolar police station TI Ashutosh Upadhyay said Tiwari was heading towards his house on foot, when a car driver dashed him on May 1. He was rushed to a private hospital.

Priya Tiwari, his daughter, said that even after the accident, her father was safe and sound, and had no complications. She added that after her father was discharged from the hospital on May 2, the hospital authorities made numerous calls to her, saying that her father had sustained a grievous injury in the leg, and needed an operation urgently.

Tiwari was again admitted to the hospital on Wednesday and his daughter was told that an operation is being performed on him to restore his leg’s ligaments. A few hours later, a doctor came and told her that her father suffered a heart attack and died during the operation. Furthermore, she said that the hospital authorities did not even provide her with the health reports of her father and alleged that her father was given an overdose of anaesthesia, which led to his death.

TI Upadhyay said a probe was underway.