MP Weather Update: Amid Heatwave Alert, Indore, Bhopal & Many Other Districts Enjoy Showers

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, May 08, 2024, 04:54 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Indore, Agar Malwa, Mandsaur, Bhopal and other districts heaved a sigh of relief as brief showers offered them a respite amid heatwave alert on Wednesday.

Clouds persisted in Agar Malwa district since morning. In the afternoon, accompanied by strong winds, there was first light rain, then heavy rain. Roads were submerged for about half an hour due to the downpour.

Bhopal also experienced a good amount of downpour which induced beautiful 'mitti ki saundhi khushboo'.

article-image

According to the weather department, light dusty winds are expected to blow in Vidisha, Sagar, Damoh, Betul, Khargone, Ratlam, Ujjain, and Panna. There is also a possibility of lightning, thunder, rain, and hail.

Similarly, clouds will persist in Agar, Rajgarh, Shajapur, Dewas, Raisen, Badwani, Khargone, Bhopal, Khandwa, Burhanpur, Guna, Ashoknagar, Gwalior, Chhatarpur, Jabalpur, Seoni, Mandla, Satna, Singrauli, Anuppur, Dindori, Katni, Rewa, and Maihar districts. Light drizzling may also occur.

article-image

Weather predictions for the next two days:

May 9: Heatwave will persist in Gwalior, Datia, Tikamgarh, Chhatarpur, Damoh, Satna, Khargone, and Khandwa. Indore, Ujjain, Dhar, Seoni, Balaghat, Mandla, Dindori, Anuppur, Sidhi, and Singrauli will experience gusty winds and cloudy weather.

May 10: Heatwave alert is issued for Gwalior, Datia, Khargone, and Khandwa. Indore, Dhar, Shajapur, Ujjain, Neemuch, Mandsaur, Balaghat, Umaria, Katni, Panna, Satna, Maihar, Rewa, Mauganj, Sagar, Chhatarpur, Damoh, Tikamgarh, Niwadi, Guna, Ashoknagar, Shivpuri, Bhind, and Morena may experience cloud cover.

