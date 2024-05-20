MP: Director General Of Prisons GP Singh Inspects Gwalior Central Jail; Focus Shifts To Prisoner Rehabilitation

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh is set to see major changes in its jail system. Preparations and reviews for this shift are currently underway. The focus will now be more on reforming prisoners rather than just punishing them. This information was shared by the Director General of Prisons in Madhya Pradesh after inspecting the Central Jail in Gwalior.

DG Prisons, GP Singh, visited Gwalior and conducted a surprise inspection of the Central Jail. During this visit, senior government and prison police officials were also present.

After the inspection, GP Singh spoke to the media, stating, "I inspected Gwalior Central Jail today and also met with the inmates. The prison department aims to change the concept of prison management, focusing more on rehabilitation than punishment. The new laws being implemented by the Government of India will lead to changes in prison administration laws as well, moving away from the British-era laws."

He added that the state government has initiated spiritual programs to help improve the behavior of prisoners. Efforts are also being made to enhance the facilities for inmates. "During my inspection, I spoke with the inmates. They provided some suggestions but had no major complaints," he said.

Recently, videos from Gwalior Central Jail went viral, highlighting corruption and extortion under the guise of providing special treatment to inmates. DG Singh mentioned that an investigation is ongoing, and strict action will be taken against anyone found guilty.