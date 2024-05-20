Bhopal: Police Constable Posted At Ashoka Garden Police Station Attempts Suicide; Bid Foiled By Co-Workers

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A police constable posted at the Ashoka Garden police station allegedly attempted to commit suicide on the police station premises on Sunday evening, the police said. His suicide bid was foiled by his co-workers, who then counselled him and prevent the untoward incident.

As per police officials, the constable had landed in an argument with one of his co-workers, a sub-inspector, after which he was taking the extreme step.

ACP Akshay Choudhary told Free press that the man who had attempted to commit suicide on the police station premises has been identified as Rahul Rana, a constable posted at the Ashoka Garden police station. He told ACP Choudhary that he, as well as another sub-inspector of police, named Pawan Raghuwanshi, are posted at the Ashoka Garden police station.

He alleged that Raghuwanshi, in connection with the recent Rs 71 lakh cash seizure case reported from the house of a man named Kailash Khatri, often used to threaten and blackmail him of getting him fired.

Notably, the Ashoka Garden TI and four other police personnel, involved in the case had been suspended for dereliction of duties.

Citing the same, Raghuwanshi often used to suspect Rana of being involved with the suspended police personnel, and resentment had been prevailing between the two from quite some days.

On Sunday evening, they landed in a verbal spat with each other, and Rana subsequently went inside the police station to hang himself to the ceiling of the wall.

He was saved, and later ACP Choudhary went to the police station to pacify both the parties.