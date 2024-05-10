MP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Re-Polling At 4 Booths In Betul Seat Today

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Re-polling at four booths in the Betul Lok Sabha seat will be held on Friday, an official said. A dry day and holiday have been announced in the areas where re-polling will be held, he said.

Re-polling would be held from 7 am to 6 pm on Friday at the Government Integrated High School, Rajapur, Government Integrated High School, Raiyat, Government Primary School Kunda, Raiyat, and Government Integrated High School, Chikhlimal, the official said. These booths come under the Multai assembly segment of the Betul parliamentary seat. Polling parties left on Thursday after collecting the necessary material from the Government Integrated Girls School at Betul Ganj to conduct the exercise, the official said.

The Election Commission on Wednesday ordered re-election at the four booths after a few electronic voting machines (EVMs) were damaged when a bus ferrying them and polling personnel post-voting on caught fire on Tuesday night near Sonora Gaula village in Betul, the official said. An estimated 72.65 per cent polling was recorded in the Betul Lok Sabha seat on Tuesday, a poll official earlier said.

Betul was among nine seats in Madhya Pradesh which voted in the third phase of Lok Sabha elections.Eight candidates are in the fray from Betul seat where BJP MP Durgadas Uikey is pitted against Ramu Tekam of the Congress. The BJP has been winning the Betul seat since 1996.

Voters’ left hand middle finger to be inked

The middle finger on the left hand of voters will be inked during the re-polling, the official said. A dry day and holiday have been announced in the areas where re-polling will be held, he said.