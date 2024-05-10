Two Orphan Tiger Cubs Rescued From Ratapani Jungle

Representational Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The two orphaned tiger cubs were rescued from the jungles of Ratapani and brought to Van Vihar National Park here on Thursday. A team of veterinary doctors conducted a health check up of the cubs and is keeping a close watch on health.

The cubs, aged between four and six years, became orphans after their mother died during a fight with the tiger. The tigress also had a third cub but it too died.

The Van Vihar director said that two tiger cubs have been brought from Ratapani sanctuary and their care is being taken and they are under the monitoring. They are not being disturbed so that they can get acclimatized with the surroundings, the official said.

Meanwhile, forest officer of Ratapani Sanctuary, Sunil Bhardwaj told Free Press that the two cubs were lured into an enclosure by placing goat meat inside it. The enclosure was big enough and a camera was placed to alert the forest team about the cubs entering it. It was around 2.50am on Thursday that the camera started sending signals of cubs’ presence. On being alerted, the team present on the spot closed the enclosure door. Later both the cubs were caught with the help of a net and shifted to Van Vihar National Park.

Sources in the forest department said that the two cubs would be raised inside Van Vihar as they lack hunting prowess. It is a mother tigress that teaches hunting skills to cubs. The two cubs were at nature’s mercy after their mother died almost a week ago.

Since the two tiger cubs didn't know how to hunt, it had become necessary to rescue them and bring them to a safe place. During the rescue operation which started last Saturday, cubs had dared to eat the kill made by a leopard and this helped them survive till they were rescued on Thursday.