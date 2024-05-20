Relatives And Locals Block Road To Protest Paan Shop Owner's Murder In Jabalpur; Demand Accused To Be Arrested (WATCH)

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Relatives and residents of a paan shop owner, Rahul, blocked the roads to protest his murder in Jabalpur on Monday. He was attacked on Sunday night because of an old argument and lost his life on the way to the hospital.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The family members and locals are protesting near Deendayal Chowk and demanding that the person responsible for his death be arrested. The police from Vijay Nagar station are also at the scene.

Notably, there was a dispute between two paan shop operators near Shiv Dham Colony in Vijayanagar on Sunday night. The dispute escalated so much that one of them attacked the other with a rod and killed him. Later, Vijay Nagar police registered a case of murder in the matter and started an investigation.

According to the police, Rahul Singh Rajput, a resident of Shiv Dham Colony, has a paan shop in front of his colony. Sonu Rajak also owns a paan shop next to his shop. There was a dispute between the two over some issue, during which Rahul beat up Sonu. After some time, Sonu reached the spot and hit Rahul on his head. The blow was so strong that Rahul fell on the ground and died on the way to the hospital.