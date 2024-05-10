Snail’s Pace Of Central Verge Construction Turns Hoshangabad Road Accident-Prone

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The slow pace of the construction of the central verge after the demolition of the Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS) corridor has turned the entire stretch of the Hoshangabad road accident-prone.

Though the BRTS corridor has been dismantled, the central verge has not been constructed yet due to which drivers take turns at their will, leading to accidents.

Besides, dividers which have been installed on the roads fall, posing problems for vehicles in negotiating traffic.

The Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) is the monitoring agency for dismantling the BRTS corridor and the construction of the central verge.

‘Ensure speedy construction’

Sunil Upadhyaya, president of New Colonies Welfare Association, said, “The speed of the construction of the central verge is very slow. The BMC should take up work at a fast pace.”

‘Lack of central verge poses threat’

Priyanath Pathak, president of Devsthali Residential Colony, said, “It is very dangerous for traffic. The BMC should ensure fast construction of the central verge to notify left and right turn.”

Deadline set to May 25: BMC chief

BMC commissioner Harendra Narayan said, “We have given a time limit of May 25 for the completion of the central verge construction.”