Bhopal: Fire At Gautam Nagar Market, Goods Worth Lakhs Gutted, No Casualties

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Goods worth lakhs of rupees were gutted as four shops located in Gautam Nagar market were engulfed in flames at about 3.45 am on Wednesday. It took 3.6 hours to extinguish fire. A short circuit at 3.30 am sparked flames and the fire spread.

According to Gautam Nagar police, fire broke out at the market near Chetak bridge. The ground floor where the fire broke out housed a grocery store, a restaurant and a gym. The fire eventually spread to gym and the grocery store too. On the first floor of the building was a flat, where a family of five members stay.

Police said three out of five members were evacuated with ease while two women were trapped. The fire fighters rescued them. No casualties were reported in the incident.

Goods worth Rs 10L gutted: Shop owner

The grocery store operator named Prafull Goyal told Free Press that whole shop was gutted, incurring a loss of Rs 10 lakh. Fire fighter Shahnawaz said six water lorries were used to extinguish fire.

Panic grips locality

Investigating officials at the Gautam Nagar police station said that all the people residing nearby panicked after hearing the sound of sirens of fire tenders and flocked the spot.