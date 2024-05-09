 Bhopal: Fire At Gautam Nagar Market, Goods Worth Lakhs Gutted, No Casualties
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Fire At Gautam Nagar Market, Goods Worth Lakhs Gutted, No Casualties

Bhopal: Fire At Gautam Nagar Market, Goods Worth Lakhs Gutted, No Casualties

The ground floor where the fire broke out housed a grocery store, a restaurant and a gym.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, May 09, 2024, 12:06 AM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Goods worth lakhs of rupees were gutted as four shops located in Gautam Nagar market were engulfed in flames at about 3.45 am on Wednesday. It took 3.6 hours to extinguish fire. A short circuit at 3.30 am sparked flames and the fire spread.

According to Gautam Nagar police, fire broke out at the market near Chetak bridge. The ground floor where the fire broke out housed a grocery store, a restaurant and a gym. The fire eventually spread to gym and the grocery store too. On the first floor of the building was a flat, where a family of five members stay.

Read Also
Instagram Viral Bhupendra Jogi Attacked With Knives In Bhopal, Gets 10+ Stitches On Back
article-image

Police said three out of five members were evacuated with ease while two women were trapped. The fire fighters rescued them. No casualties were reported in the incident.

Goods worth Rs 10L gutted: Shop owner

The grocery store operator named Prafull Goyal told Free Press that whole shop was gutted, incurring a loss of Rs 10 lakh. Fire fighter Shahnawaz said six water lorries were used to extinguish fire.

Panic grips locality

Investigating officials at the Gautam Nagar police station said that all the people residing nearby panicked after hearing the sound of sirens of fire tenders and flocked the spot.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: Wanted Man Arrested After Three Years

Bhopal: Wanted Man Arrested After Three Years

Bhopal: Fire At Gautam Nagar Market, Goods Worth Lakhs Gutted, No Casualties

Bhopal: Fire At Gautam Nagar Market, Goods Worth Lakhs Gutted, No Casualties

MP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 3.4L Pressed NOTA Button In 2019, New Record Awaited

MP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 3.4L Pressed NOTA Button In 2019, New Record Awaited

Bhopal Couples Go For ‘Sleep Divorce’ To Prevent Real One

Bhopal Couples Go For ‘Sleep Divorce’ To Prevent Real One

Bhopal: Works Of 14 Eminent Painters On Display At Maitri

Bhopal: Works Of 14 Eminent Painters On Display At Maitri