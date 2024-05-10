CM,BJP Leaders Condole Demise Of Govind Maloo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, Shivraj Singh Chouhan and other BJP leaders condoled the death of BJP’s state spokesman Govind Maloo on Thursday. Maloo, 67, died of a heart attack in Indore on Wednesday.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav reached Indore on Thursday morning and attended his last rites. Describing Maloo as a ‘big asset of the BJP’, the CM said, "I am extremely saddened by the sudden demise of Maloo due to cardiac arrest. He had discharged many responsibilities of the BJP. The day before yesterday, he was with me in Dhar in view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's election rally."

Remembering their long association with Maloo, the BJP leaders prayed for peace to the departed soul and strength to the bereaved family to bear the loss.

Former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said he was pained over the untimely demise of Maloo who worked with full honesty on different posts. “It is an irreparable personal loss to me,” he said.

State BJP president V D Sharma also expressed grief over Maloo's death saying that he had discharged all the responsibilities handed to him with sincerity. Deputy CM Rajendra Shukla and other Cabinet members also have paid tribute to Govind Maloo.

Maloo had served as the media in-charge of the state unit of the BJP. In addition, he had served as the vice-chairman of the State Mineral Development Corporation. Before joining politics, he wrote sports reviews in local newspapers.