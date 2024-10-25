 MP CM Mohan Yadav, Ministers Shivraj Singh & Jyotiraditya Scindia, VD Sharma Among BJP's 40 Star Campaigners For Budhni & Vijaypur Bypolls


Notably, the by-elections will be held on both the seats on November 13. The results will be declared on November 23.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, October 25, 2024, 04:34 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The BJP has declared list of star campaigners for the by-elections of Budhni and Vijaypur assembly seats on Friday.

The list contains names of 40 leaders.

The major names are Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, BJP State President V D Sharma, Union Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, Satyanarayan Jatia, Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla, Urban Development Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya, PWD Minister Rakesh Singh, former Home Minister Dr Narottam Mishra, former Minister Gopal Bhargava, Lal Singh Arya and Ex-Minister Rampal Singh.

Notably, BJP has fielded Ramakant Bhargava as its candidate Ramakant Bhargava in Budhni assembly by-election. Forest Minister Ramniwas Rawat is BJP candidate in Vijaypur assembly by-election.

article-image
List of BJP leaders who will campaign for BBy-elections for Budhni & Vijaypur Assembly Constituencies



article-image

Similarly, the Congress has declared list of 40 star campaigners for the by-elections of Budhni and Vijaypur assembly seats on Thursday.

The major leaders were Congress President Jitu Patwari, former CM Kamal Nath, Rajya Sabha MP Digvijay Singh, former Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot and former deputy CM Sachin Pilot



List of Congress leaders who will campaign for BBy-elections for Budhni & Vijaypur Assembly Constituencies



