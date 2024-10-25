Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Transfers ₹324 Crore For School Uniform Of 54 Lakh Students, Fetes 14 Teachers (WATCH)

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Governor Mangubhai Patel and Chief Minister Mohan Yadav transferred Rs 324 crore to support the uniform purchases of approximately 54 lakh government schoolchildren in the state on Friday at the State Teacher Award ceremony.

Additionally, 14 teachers honored with the State Teacher Awards and 2 teachers awarded the Presidential Teacher Award were recognized for their contributions in the field of education.

Governor Mangubhai Patel said that teachers are artisans who build an ideal society and nation by shaping students and educational institutions.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav spoke about the ancient guru-disciple tradition, stating that every era’s education system and gurukuls have played an important role in overcoming challenges. He emphasized that India’s historic educational institutions, such as universities and gurukuls, have been integral to the nation’s development. Yadav criticized attacks on ancient institutions like Takshashila and Nalanda over the centuries, referencing how Lord Macaulay dismantled the Indian education system during British rule. He credited Prime Minister Modi’s National Education Policy 2020 for reintroducing subjects that celebrate India’s proud past.

School Education Minister Uday Pratap Singh in his address highlighted the promotion of 36,000 teachers across the state and the integration of nearly 74,000 guest teachers.

Primary and middle school teachers honored:

Sheela Patel, Primary Teacher, Primary School Devaran Taparia, Damoh

Vaibhav Tiwari, Primary Teacher, Primary School Tajpur, Shajapur

Brijesh Kumar Shukla, Secondary Teacher, Secondary School Badori Murar, Gwalior

Rakesh Kumar Malviya, Primary Teacher, Primary School Kauakheda, Chhindwara

Sanjay Kumar Rajak, Primary Teacher, Primary School Bhira Khandwa, Seoni

Neetu Thakur, Primary Teacher, Primary School Jhumar Khali, Khandwa

Suresh Kumar Dangi, Primary Teacher, Secondary School Bangupura, Rajgarh

Rajiv Kumar Sharma, Primary Teacher, Secondary School Samrasingha, Guna

High School and Higher Secondary Teachers:

Kirti Saxena, Uma Teacher, Government Boys Uma School No. 2, Mandsaur

Amita Sharma, Uma Teacher, Government Excellence Uma School, Chhindwara

Anjana Dwivedi, Secondary Teacher, Government MLB Uma School, Shahdol

Jyoti Tiwari, Uma Teacher, Government Girls Uma School Sarafa, Ujjain

Rajendra Jasuja, Lecturer, Government Subhash Uma School, Bhopal

Jagdish Solanki, Uma Teacher, Gurukulam Mhow, Indore

National Teacher Awardees Honored:

Seema Agnihotri, Teacher, CM Rise School, Vinoba Higher Secondary School, Ratlam

Sarika Gharu, Secondary Teacher, Government High School Sandia, Hoshangabad (recipient of National Teacher Award 2023)

Special Awards Presented:

Deepak Verma, a 10th-grade student from Udyotgarh Higher Secondary School in Bhind, was awarded INR 25,000 for securing the top spot in the National Inspire Award competition.