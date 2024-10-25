 Shocker! Newly-Married Woman Gang-Raped In Front Of Husband On Picnic In Madhya Pradesh; Accused Record The Act On Mobile Phone
The police then caught 2 prime suspects and further investigations are underway.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, October 25, 2024, 12:13 PM IST
Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A shocking incident has been reported from Rewa district of Madhya Pradesh where the five miscreants allegedly raped a woman in front of her husband. The accused waylaid the couple during their picnic, tied the man to a tree and took turns to rape his wife.

The victim reached the Gudh police station on Tuesday and filed a complaint. The police then registered the case immediately and began the investigations. Two suspects have been arrested so far.

According to information, the young couple went to Bhairav ​​Baba area on Monday afternoon for a picnic. The accused noticed that the young couple is alone in the deserted area. Notably, the couple studies in college and got married recently. It was reported that the five accused were in drunk state.

Terrified, the couple went to the Gudh police station on Tuesday and filed a complaint. The police then registered the case and started the investigations immediately.

