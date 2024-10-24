Shocker: 31-Year-Old Man Suffers Sudden Cardiac Arrest While Chit-Chatting With Friends In MP's Rewa, Dies; Video Viral

Rewa (Madhya Pradesh): A man suddenly fell down while talking to his friends and died on the spot, according to a viral video on social media. The video is said to be from Madhya Pradesh's Rewa.

The deceased was identified as Prakash Singh Baghel (31), a resident of Bajrang Nagar in Rewa. The incident happened on October 20.

Doctors confirmed that he suffered a cardiac arrest. His friends told him that Prakash was a health-conscious man and would work out daily.

The viral clip shows Prakash sitting on a chair with his four friends at a store located at Sirmaur intersection. They were having a casual conversation, laughing, and spending some quality time. Suddenly, he felt restless and fell from the chair. Frightened, his friends tried to pick him up and sprinkle water on his face. But there was no response from him.

His friends then pressed his chest several times, but in vain. They raised an alarm, following which neighbouring shopkeepers also rushed in. They took him to a nearby hospital. On reaching, the doctors pronounced him 'brought dead' and disclosed cardiac arrest as the reason for his death.

Notably, Prakash's brother mentioned to doctors that he did not have a history of any acute disease and that he would also work out and consume a healthy diet.