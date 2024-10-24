 Shocker: 31-Year-Old Man Suffers Sudden Cardiac Arrest While Chit-Chatting With Friends In MP's Rewa, Dies; Video Viral
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalShocker: 31-Year-Old Man Suffers Sudden Cardiac Arrest While Chit-Chatting With Friends In MP's Rewa, Dies; Video Viral

Shocker: 31-Year-Old Man Suffers Sudden Cardiac Arrest While Chit-Chatting With Friends In MP's Rewa, Dies; Video Viral

His friends then patted his chest several times but failed.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, October 24, 2024, 02:04 PM IST
article-image

Rewa (Madhya Pradesh): A man suddenly fell down while talking to his friends and died on the spot, according to a viral video on social media. The video is said to be from Madhya Pradesh's Rewa.

The deceased was identified as Prakash Singh Baghel (31), a resident of Bajrang Nagar in Rewa. The incident happened on October 20.

Doctors confirmed that he suffered a cardiac arrest. His friends told him that Prakash was a health-conscious man and would work out daily.

The viral clip shows Prakash sitting on a chair with his four friends at a store located at Sirmaur intersection. They were having a casual conversation, laughing, and spending some quality time. Suddenly, he felt restless and fell from the chair. Frightened, his friends tried to pick him up and sprinkle water on his face. But there was no response from him.

FPJ Shorts
'A Routine Business Matter': Deepinder Goyal's Zomato Issues Fee Hike Clarification; Shares Dip And Netizens React
'A Routine Business Matter': Deepinder Goyal's Zomato Issues Fee Hike Clarification; Shares Dip And Netizens React
Dedication, Persistence Since Young Age Make Champions Show Mumbai School Students
Dedication, Persistence Since Young Age Make Champions Show Mumbai School Students
'Was Linked Up With Actresses': When Bigg Boss 18's Karan Veer Mehra Revealed Reason Behind Divorce With First Wife Devika Mehra
'Was Linked Up With Actresses': When Bigg Boss 18's Karan Veer Mehra Revealed Reason Behind Divorce With First Wife Devika Mehra
Freshara Agro Products IPO: Investor Rejoice Gains Of 16% On Food Processor's Debut At NSE SME Exchange
Freshara Agro Products IPO: Investor Rejoice Gains Of 16% On Food Processor's Debut At NSE SME Exchange
Read Also
Indore Shocker! Woman Refuses To Break Karwa Chauth Fast After Hubby Stabbed By Miscreants &...
article-image
Read Also
MP: ₹4 Lakh Cash & Jewels Stolen From House Of Scrap Dealer; Masked Thieves Entered Via Roof At...
article-image

His friends then pressed his chest several times, but in vain. They raised an alarm, following which neighbouring shopkeepers also rushed in. They took him to a nearby hospital. On reaching, the doctors pronounced him 'brought dead' and disclosed cardiac arrest as the reason for his death.

Notably, Prakash's brother mentioned to doctors that he did not have a history of any acute disease and that he would also work out and consume a healthy diet.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal To Get Another Road Over Bridge; India's 1st To Cross 6 Railway Tracks

Bhopal To Get Another Road Over Bridge; India's 1st To Cross 6 Railway Tracks

Shocker: 31-Year-Old Man Suffers Sudden Cardiac Arrest While Chit-Chatting With Friends In MP's...

Shocker: 31-Year-Old Man Suffers Sudden Cardiac Arrest While Chit-Chatting With Friends In MP's...

MP: ₹4 Lakh Cash & Jewels Stolen From House Of Scrap Dealer; Masked Thieves Entered Via Roof At...

MP: ₹4 Lakh Cash & Jewels Stolen From House Of Scrap Dealer; Masked Thieves Entered Via Roof At...

MP October 24 Weather Updates: Cyclone ‘Dana’ To Bring Rains To Eastern Parts Including...

MP October 24 Weather Updates: Cyclone ‘Dana’ To Bring Rains To Eastern Parts Including...

Ex-Bank Manager Booked For Cheating, EOW Registers FIR In Bhopal

Ex-Bank Manager Booked For Cheating, EOW Registers FIR In Bhopal