 MP: ₹4 Lakh Cash & Jewels Stolen From House Of Scrap Dealer; Masked Thieves Entered Via Roof At 3AM & Tied Family Members With Rope
One of the miscreants caught him near the washroom, while other miscreants attacked him with a pistol.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, October 24, 2024, 12:14 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A band of five thieves broke into the residence of a scrap dealer, tied his family with a rope, and looted cash and jewels worth Rs 4 lakh in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior. The miscreants entered the house through the roof around 3 a.m. on Wednesday when the family members were asleep and the owner woke up to use the washroom.

According to information, five masked miscreants entered the house through the roof of a scrap dealer, Shakir Khan, in Kishanbagh around 3 am on the intervening night of Tuesday-Wednesday. Meanwhile, Shakir woke up to use the toilet while his wife and daughter were sleeping.

One of the miscreants caught him near the washroom, while other miscreants attacked him with a pistol. The third miscreant then asked him, "Where has he kept the money?"

Terrified, Shakir told him the spot. Following this, his wife and his daughter woke up, and the miscreants then tied three of them hands and legs with ropes and locked them in separate rooms. The miscreants looted the entire house and took away ₹4 lakh rupees in cash and jewellery.

After the miscreants fled from the house, Shakir somehow managed to call his relatives. The family members then reached his house and untied three of them. The police were informed, and police reached the spot.

The police then registered a case in Bahodapur police station and started the investigation. In the investigation, Shakir told police that the buying and selling of scrap has increased since the festival of Diwali is near, therefore this huge amount was kept in his house.

However, police had developed suspicion of him. Further investigations are underway.

