 Indore Shocker! Troubled By Girlfriend, Man Commits Suicide In 3rd Attempt
Staff Reporter Updated: Thursday, October 24, 2024, 10:16 AM IST
Indore Shocker! Troubled By Girlfriend, Man Commits Suicide In 3rd Attempt

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 35-year-old marketing executive ended his life by consuming some poisonous substance at his place under Tukoganj police station limits on Tuesday. He had a heated argument with his girlfriend late at night, leading him to take the drastic step. The family members claimed that this was the third suicide attempt by Ajit due to his troubles with his girlfriend.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Ajit Chauhan, a resident of Gotu Maharaj ki Chawl. The deceased's family members alleged that Ajit had been in a relationship with a woman for 15 years. However, later she started talking to someone else and began distancing herself from Ajit, leading to their relationship deteriorating.

Tukoganj police station in-charge Jitendra Singh said that the family members told cops that the woman was harassing Ajit, leading him to end his life. Earlier, she had lodged a complaint against him, had taken money for buying a scooter and used to have regular disputes with him.

Indore Shocker! 40-Year-Old Mentally Challenged Woman Raped; CCTV Clip Shows Her Walking On Streets...
Family stage protest with body demanding action against woman

On Wednesday afternoon, the family staged a protest at Malwa Mill Square, demanding strict action against the girl and her male friend. They placed Ajit's body on the road and blocked traffic to raise their voice.    

