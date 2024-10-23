 Indore Shocker! 40-Year-Old Mentally Challenged Woman Raped; CCTV Clip Shows Her Walking On Streets Without Clothes
Police found that the woman was sexually assaulted so the CCTVs of the area were examined and found a suspect while passing from the area.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, October 23, 2024, 03:48 PM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 40-year-old mentally challenged woman was spotted roaming in the streets without any clothes in Indore on Tuesday night. Police sent her to the hospital and it was revealed she was allegedly raped by a youth. Based on the CCTV clips, the cops detained the accused.

Sadar Bazar police station in charge Tarun Singh Bhati informed Free Press a 40-year-old woman was spotted by a Sub Inspector posted at Malharganj police station while he was on night patrolling around 3 am. The woman was not wearing any clothes. The officer later informed Sadar Bazar police station staff and sent the woman for the medical examination. The woman was unable to tell her name and her family details.

Police found that the woman was sexually assaulted so the CCTVs of the area were examined and found a suspect while passing from the area. Police somehow managed to catch him from  Jinsi Square. The youth was identified as Sahil alias Sonu Soni, a resident of Malharganj area. He allegedly confessed to raping the woman and told the police that he didn’t know the woman.

After seeing her roaming alone, he made a physical relation with her. A case has been registered against him under section 64, 66, 117 (2) of BNS and he is being questioned further. The police are also trying to establish the identity of the woman and his family details.

